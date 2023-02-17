How to easily obtain Lightstones in Wild Hearts

Wild Hearts is the newest action role-playing title from Koei Tecmo. However, unlike their past few games, i.e., Nioh, Nioh 2, and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which were mostly soul-likes, Wild Hearts is a monster-hunting title akin to Capcom's Monster Hunter games. Like the Monster Hunter titles, Koei Tecmo's upcoming action RPG focuses on crafting and resource gathering.

One of the most important resources that you will need to find in the land of Azuma is the Lightstones. The Lightstones are a necessary material that you will need to upgrade your combat gear to stand a chance at victory against the monsters, i.e., Kemono. Upgrading your combat gear allows you to deal more damage to the beasts and increases your survivability during the hunts.

Much like in the Monster Hunter games, the resources required for crafting consumables and upgrading combat gear in Wild Hearts can be found by simply exploring the map during downtime between hunts. While most resources can be abundant throughout the entire map of Azuma, unique resources like the Lightstones can only be found in one specific location in the game.

Here's a comprehensive guide to help you easily obtain the Lightstones and get started with upgrading your combat gear in Wild Hearts.

Where to get Lightstones in Wild Hearts?

To get the Lightstones, you will need to head over to Fuyufusagi Fort, the only location where you can find and harvest the upgrade material in the game. The Fuyufusagi Fort is an important location that you will need to return to multiple times, whether it is to gather resources or to complete quest-related tasks.

As such, you will get plenty of chances to collect the Lightstones, which you can immediately take back to the village to upgrade your combat gear. Similar to how the crafting system works in Monster Hunter games (especially the newer ones, i.e., Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise), you can craft your gear using materials like ores, and parts gathered from the Kemono you slay.

The gears you can craft in the game come in different rarities (much like the Monster Hunter games), with you being able to upgrade your armor and weapons using resources like the Lightstones. You can also combine your armor for unique bonuses and additional perks and equip them as you explore Azuma in search of your next hunting target.

Although Wild Hearts looks and plays almost identical to Capcom's Monster Hunter titles, Koei Tecmo did introduce its unique spin to the traditional monster-hunting gameplay in the form of "Karakuri." Using the ancient technology of Karakuri essentially allows you to create wooden structures on the fly to assist you during combat against the Kemono.

Wild Hearts is now available for current-generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) and Windows PC. You can also try out the game (for 10 hours of playtime) at no additional cost if you are a subscriber of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

