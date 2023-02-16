Like the popular Monster Hunter video games from Capcom, Wild Hearts features an enormous map. Although filled to the brim with beautiful scenery and jaw-dropping vistas, it can be a chore to travel through. This is where the game's 'Fast Travel' system comes in handy, allowing you to travel between different zones of the map almost instantly.

Wild Hearts takes heavy inspiration from the Monster Hunter titles, especially from the more recent entries in the series - Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise. The game rarely holds your hand to guide you through different mechanics, leaving it up to players to explore and experiment with everything that the game and its world has to offer.

As such, Fast Travel and other miscellaneous gameplay aspects aren't usually explained in an intuitive manner, and are left to players to discover and figure out for themselves. However, given how important Fast Travel is in Wild Hearts' moment-to-moment gameplay, it's something that players shouldn't overlook. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily Fast Travel in Wild Hearts.

How to use Fast Travel to quickly get around different locations in Wild Hearts

Fast Travel is unlocked fairly early on in the game, allowing you to travel between different locations that you've unlocked through storyline progression and general exploration. It should be noted that you can only Fast Travel between locations that you have previously visited. As such, it's highly recommended that you explore each location and biome thoroughly whenever you go out on hunts.

Using Fast Travel is a fairly straightforward process as it basically allows you to quickly travel to different Dragon Pit locations, which are basically the game's base of operations (much like camps in Monster Hunter games). To Fast Travel, you need to follow these simple steps:

To fast travel between locations, you need to open the map.

On the map, you must head to one of the Dragon Pits and click on the relevant button.

This will teleport you to your destination right away and save you plenty of time and effort, which otherwise would have been wasted in traveling to the camp and heading to your desired location from there.

Like Monster Hunter, there are different base camp locations littered across the vast open map of Wild Hearts, which you can unlock by simply exploring every nook and cranny. Exploring the map not only allows you to gather useful materials and resources, but also unlocks the locations of Dragon Pits, which you can use to easily Fast Travel between different zones.

Wild Hearts is an upcoming action role-playing game that was developed by Koei Tecmo Games and published by Electronic Arts under the 'EA Originals' program. The game is essentially a Monster Hunter title, with a unique spin of creating mechanical structures (Karakuri) that aid players in their monster-slaying ventures.

The highly anticipated title is scheduled to be released on February 16, 2023 exclusively for the current-generation consoles of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Windows PCs, as well as Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PCs.

