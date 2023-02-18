Best Wild Hearts PC graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Wild Hearts is a magnificent game from the developers of Omega Force. It takes place in the fantasy lands of Azuma. As players venture through this fantastical world, they encounter many majestic and terrifying beasts roaming the land. It features an incredibly detailed and immersive world brought to life by the brilliant implementation of various graphical technologies.

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti are mid-range GPUs from Nvidia. These GPUs are the second generation of RTX cards and come with several upgrades over the first. These enhancements were not only visible in terms of ray tracing performance but rasterization as well. Despite their age, the two cards still hold up pretty well in early 2023.

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti run Wild Hearts exceptionally well

Wild Hearts runs remarkably well on the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards. Even though these two cards were released in 2021 and 2020, they have no trouble running the latest launches. Although these cards deliver solid performance on Wild Hearts, it is essential to optimize the graphics settings to ensure smooth combat animations.

As combat is a crucial element of the game, players must ensure that they achieve good framerates and maintain decent visual quality. Players can balance performance and visuals by tweaking the graphics settings to achieve the best possible experience.

Hence, for players looking to optimize their gameplay experience, here are the best graphics settings in Wild Hearts to use with the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti:

Best graphics settings for Wild Hearts with the RTX 3060

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Upscaling: Disabled

Disabled Windowed: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Monitor selection: Monitor 1

Monitor 1 HDR Settings: Disabled

Disabled Screen Brightness: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Color Vision Deficiency Support: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Vsync: Disabled

Disabled FPS Limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Preset: Custom

Custom Textures: High

High Model Quality: High

High Texture Filtering: High

High Particle Effects: Medium

Medium Procedural Density: Medium

Medium Shadows: Medium

Medium Reflections: Medium

Medium Global Illumination: Medium

Medium Clouds: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Ambient Occlusion: Enabled.

Enabled. Depth of Field (DOF): As per the user's preference.

Best graphics settings for Wild Hearts with the RTX 3060 Ti

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Upscaling: Disabled

Disabled Windowed: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Monitor selection: Monitor 1

Monitor 1 HDR Settings: Disabled

Disabled Screen Brightness: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Color Vision Deficiency Support: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Vsync: Disabled

Disabled FPS Limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Preset: Custom

Custom Textures: High

High Model Quality: High

High Texture Filtering: High

High Particle Effects: High

High Procedural Density: Medium

Medium Shadows: Medium

Medium Reflections: High

High Global Illumination: Medium

Medium Clouds: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Ambient Occlusion: Enabled.

Enabled. Depth of Field (DOF): As per the user's preference.

These settings should ensure players have the most optimal experience in Wild Hearts with the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti. However, each player has unique preferences and may desire higher framerates or a more immersive visual experience.

Thus, users can easily adjust their settings to cater to their needs. Whether they are looking for improved graphics, smoother frame rates, or a combination of both, the customizable settings in the game offer enough flexibility to cater to every player's unique preferences.

