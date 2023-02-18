Best Wild Hearts PC graphics settings for Steam Deck

Wild Hearts is an action game that takes place in the fictional lands of Azuma. It involves players taking on giant beasts and defeating them. Developed by Omega Force, the title features an incredibly detailed world filled with monsters for players to hunt down. Whether it's facing a giant monster or navigating treacherous terrain, every moment of gameplay in this title is filled with intense action and battles.

The Steam Deck is a handheld gaming device from Valve and is extremely powerful for its size. It features an AMD APU with Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2 GPU capable of delivering a playable experience in even the most recent launches. Thanks to its 800p display, the device doesn't struggle to produce playable framerates at that resolution. Furthermore, it's worth noting that FSR can significantly enhance the gaming experience on the Steam Deck.

However, the Steam Deck isn't perfect. Despite the handheld device's hardware capacity, not all games run properly on it due to optimization issues, and it's up to a title's developers to ensure their product is stable on this platform.

Wild Hearts runs terribly on the Steam Deck

Wild Hearts isn't properly optimized for the Steam Deck yet. The game struggles to run properly on this system, and players have been reporting frequent crashes. However, using the right graphics settings, gamers can mitigate such issues to an extent. This guide will offer suggestions that provide the best of both image quality and framerates in Wild Hearts.

Keeping this in mind, here are the best graphics settings for the title Steam's handheld device:

Aspect Ratio: 16:10

16:10 Resolution: 1200x800

1200x800 Upscaling: Enabled

Enabled Windowed: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Monitor selection: Monitor 1

Monitor 1 HDR Settings: Disabled

Disabled Screen Brightness: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Color Vision Deficiency Support: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Vsync: Disabled

Disabled FPS Limit: 30

30 Preset: Custom

Custom Textures: Low

Low Model Quality: Lowest

Lowest Texture Filtering: Low

Low Particle Effects: Low

Low Procedural Density: Low

Low Shadows: Low

Low Reflections: Low

Low Global Illumination: Low

Low Clouds: Low

Low Anti-Aliasing: None

None Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

Disabled Depth of Field (DOF): Disabled

Apart from these settings, it is important to note that players can manually enable FSR on their Steam Deck to enhance their gaming experience. FidelityFX Super Resolution is a powerful technology that can improve image quality and frame rates.

To enable FSR, simply access the Quick Access menu on your device by pressing the '...' button. From there, scroll down until you find the Scaling Filter option. Move the slider to FSR and set FSR Sharpness to 5.

While the above-mentioned settings are likely to deliver optimal results for most players of Wild Hearts, it's important to note that preferences can vary from one individual to another. Hence, users can further tweak these settings to achieve the ideal balance between performance and visual quality.

That said, should one want better framerates, they can consider lowering the resolution even further. On the flip side, if they are looking to improve visual quality, they can try increasing the Texture settings to make the game appear more detailed and vibrant.

