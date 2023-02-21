Best Atomic Heart graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

Atomic Heart is a first-person action RPG game developed by Mundfish. It features amazing graphics that are observable in detailed environments and character models. Besides visual aspects, the game also has interesting combat mechanics, making the experience much more enjoyable.

RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super are first-generation RTX cards. They made ray tracing a mainstream phenomenon. Additionally, these GPUs were also the first cards that brought DLSS into the hands of gamers. Despite their age, these hold up pretty well as of early 2023.

RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super run Atomic Heart surprisingly well

Despite being a 2023 release, Atomic Heart runs pretty well with RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super. While it cannot max out the game's graphics settings, it delivers a stable and smooth performance most of the time at 1080p. Hence, for users looking to optimize their game to run well on their hardware, this guide will suggest settings that bring amazing visuals to the table with stable framerates.

Keeping this in mind, here are the best graphics settings in Atomic Heart to use with the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super:

Best graphics settings for Atomic Heart with the RTX 2060

Screen

Brightness: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Image Sharpening: 1

1 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen FPS Cap: 300

300 Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Display Selection: 1

Quality

Preset: Custom

Custom Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Anti-Aliasing: High TAA

High TAA DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off Animation Quality: High

High Shadows: High

High Ambient Occlusion: High

High Visual FX: Ultra

Ultra Number of Objects: Ultra

Ultra Materials: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric Fog: High

High Postprocessing: High

High Textures: Ultra

Ultra Texture Anisotropy: 8

8 3D Model Quality: Ultra

Ultra Vegetation Density: High

High Hard Drive Speed: Select SSD/HDD depending on your storage device.

Select SSD/HDD depending on your storage device. Shader Cache: On

Best graphics settings for Atomic Heart with the RTX 2060 Super

Screen

Brightness: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Image Sharpening: 1

1 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen FPS Cap: 300

300 Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Display Selection: 1

Quality

Preset: Custom

Custom Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Anti-Aliasing: High TAA

High TAA DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off Animation Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadows: High

High Ambient Occlusion: High

High Visual FX: Ultra

Ultra Number of Objects: Ultra

Ultra Materials: Max

Max Volumetric Fog: High

High Postprocessing: High

High Textures: Ultra

Ultra Texture Anisotropy: 8

8 3D Model Quality: Ultra

Ultra Vegetation Density: Ultra

Ultra Hard Drive Speed: Select SSD/HDD depending on your storage device.

Select SSD/HDD depending on your storage device. Shader Cache: On

These settings will provide optimal results if users run Atomic Heart with an RTX 2060 or RTX 2060 Super; however, if they are not satisfied with the visual quality, they may consider turning off DLSS and increasing a few settings to get a higher-quality image.

Alternatively, if they are looking for higher frames, they can choose a lower DLSS preset or adjust other graphics settings to achieve the desired performance.

It's important to note that finding the perfect balance between image quality and framerates is subjective. It is up to the individual gamer to experiment and find the best settings for them.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes