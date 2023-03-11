How to play Resident Evil 4 remake demo on Steam Deck

The Resident Evil 4 remake demo is available on Steam and players cannot wait to try out the classic survival-horror game. It is still considered to be the best title in the franchise.

With the remake's release on the Steam Deck, it is now possible to play Resident Evil 4 and experience the thrills and scares of this iconic game on the go. The handheld device can even handle some popular titles at high framerates. This article will guide you through the steps to try out Resident Evil 4 remake demo on Steam Deck.

Steam Deck can run Resident Evil 4 remake demo with a few tweaks

Steam Deck can run the Resident Evil 4 remake with satisfactory framerates with a few adjustments to the graphics settings of the game. The game currently does not run at a stable 60 FPS except for cutscenes and is mostly stuck at around 40 FPS with a few stutters and optimization issues.

It is also recommended to install SteamOS 3.4.6 Preview version to get the latest graphics drivers and Proton Hotfix from the game's properties and navigate to the compatibility settings.

Steps to download and install

The steps to play the Resident Evil 4 remake demo on Steam Deck are as follows:

Add Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo from the Steam store. Go to your library to download and install the game. Launch the title after the installation. It will perform a first-time setup and will load up in the main menu. Select the Main Story option, followed up by New Game.

The demo is still currently under testing, so it may not run up to the mark in most consoles, including Steam Deck. However, Capcom will ship the required updates and optimization patches before the full game's release.

Tweaks

Players can tweak a few settings in the Resident Evil 4 remake demo to get some more framerates and mitigate game stutters.

The following adjustments will ensure the game runs on the most optimal settings:

Mesh Quality: Low

Shadow Quality: Low

Shadow Cache: Off

Contact Shadows: Off

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Volumetric Lighting: Low

Players are also recommended to play the title using AMD FSR 2.0 upscaling in performance settings to pump out a few more framerates without sacrificing much on graphics quality. However, the game may look janky and pixelated in a few areas.

Toggling the above settings to these values will ensure that the framerate never drops below 30 FPS, except for the few avoidable stutters during the rendering of certain areas.

Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo is currently available to play on PC (through Steam), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S.

