All Resident Evil games in order

Resident Evil is a renowned survival horror game series that has been a major franchise in the gaming industry for almost three decades. Capcom released the first game in 1996, and it has been terrifying gamers ever since.

With its detailed creatures, tense atmosphere, and horror gameplay, Resident Evil has cemented itself as one of the most popular horror franchises in video game history. Over the years, the series has released ten different games, each containing unique storylines and characters.

This article will provide a comprehensive list of every Resident Evil game in the order of their release date.

Here's the order in which you should play Resident Evil games

1) Resident Evil (1996/2015)

The first game of the Resident Evil series takes place in a mysterious mansion outside of Raccoon City and follows members of S.T.A.R.S. as they investigate a series of murders. The game features two playable characters, Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield, and the storyline changes slightly based on the character chosen by the player.

2) Resident Evil 2 (1998/2019)

Resident Evil 2 is the direct sequel to the first game, taking place two months after the events of the first game. The game features two playable characters, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, who must navigate their way through Raccoon City after a virus outbreak turns most of the population into zombies.

3) Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (1999/2020)

Resident Evil 3 is set around the same time as Resident Evil 2 and follows Jill Valentine's attempt to escape Raccoon City as it is being overrun by zombies. The game introduces Nemesis, a bioweapon that relentlessly pursues Jill throughout the game.

4) Resident Evil Code: Veronica (2000)

Resident Evil Code: Veronica follows the story of Claire Redfield as she tries to search for her missing brother, Chris. She eventually gets captured and finds herself imprisoned on an isolated island owned by the Umbrella Corporation, where she discovers the company's dark secrets and the extent of the virus outbreak.

5) Resident Evil 0 (2002/2016)

Resident Evil Zero is a prequel to the original Resident Evil game released in 1996. The game follows Rebecca Chambers, a member of the S.T.A.R.S. team, and Billy Coen, a former Marine Force Reconnaissance officer, as they investigate a series of murders in the Arklay Mountains.

6) Resident Evil 4 (2005/2023)

Resident Evil 4 takes place six years after the events of Resident Evil 2 and follows Leon S. Kennedy as he investigates the disappearance of the president's daughter, Ashley Graham. The game takes place in Spain, where he finds a group of people infected by a parasite called Las Plagas.

7) Resident Evil 5 (2009)

Resident Evil 5 is the direct sequel to Resident Evil 4 and takes place five years later. It follows Chris Redfield and Sheva Alomar as they investigate a terrorist group in Africa and try to stop Ricardo Irving before he is able to sell a bioweapon. During the game, they discover that the Las Plagas parasite has also infected the citizens of the region.

8) Resident Evil 6 (2012)

Resident Evil 6 follows four interrelated storylines featuring Leon S. Kennedy, Chris Redfield, Jake Muller, and Ada Wong, each of whom is a playable character. The game received mixed reviews upon its release, with praise for the storyline and varied gameplay mechanics, but criticism for its complicated plot.

9) Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard takes place four years after the events of Resident Evil 6. The game features a completely new protagonist, Ethan Winters, who searches for his missing wife, Mia Winters, on an abandoned plantation in Louisiana. Unlike previous titles, this game abandons the third-person gameplay and entirely focuses on the survival horror genre.

10) Resident Evil 8: Village (2021)

Resident Evil 8: Village is the direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and is set three years after the events of the previous game. Once again, players take on the role of protagonist Ethan Winters, who must rescue his daughter from a remote village in Eastern Europe that is infested with werewolf-like creatures and vampires. The game continues with the first-person perspective and incorporates elements of both survival horror and action gameplay.

