5 iconic zombies from the Resident Evil series

The Resident Evil game series is one of the most iconic Capcom franchises. The first game, simply titled Resident Evil, was released in 1996. Its release kicked off a long-running franchise, where mankind's existence is threatened by bioweapons that create "zombies."

The series' 26-year run has seen many characters become recurring stars, including Jill Valentine, Leon Kennedy, and Chris Redfield. However, these protagonists are not the only iconic characters of the series. There are more than a few notable zombies present throughout the various titles.

These creatures are horrifyingly mutated by one of the many different pathogens from the different games, and tend to normally take on an antagonistic role. Here is a look at five iconic zombies from the Resident Evil game series.

The most notable zombies in Resident Evil history

1) The Nemesis

The Nemesis (Image via Capcom)

This beast of a humanoid was part of Resident Evil 3, where it chased Jill Valentine for most of the game. The Nemesis is a relentless figure with a single goal. Its mission is to eliminate all the members of the S.T.A.R.S. team from the original game, of which Jill is a part.

The Nemesis is a specially modified version of the Tyrant class bioweapons, created by the Umbrella Corporation. Jill Valentine has the unfortunate chance of coming across this monstrosity very early on in the game and has to fight the creature many times throughout the story.

Resilience is an understatement when it comes to The Nemesis, as it comes back from death several times. It is only when Jill uses an experimental electronic rail gun, designed by Umbrella to wipe out bioweapons, that she finally puts the undead creature to rest.

2) William Birkin - Resident Evil 2

William Birkin (Image via Capcom)

Once upon a time, William Birkin was a scientist working for the Umbrella Corporation. He was ultimately overcome by his ambitions when he used a sample of the G-virus on his own body.

While he initially intended to betray Umbrella, his plans went awry. As he lay dying in his own blood, he injected the virus into himself as a desperate last act of revenge.

Birkin expected the virus to turn him into a superhuman, but it was not so. Instead, it mutated his body and mind, making him a monster. He appeared as a recurring antagonist in Resident Evil 2 in Leon and Claire Redfield’s campaigns during the Racoon City incident.

His mutations worsen over the course of the game. Eventually, he is reduced to a mass of flesh and tentacles with a large mouth. He is killed as Leon and Claire escape from Racoon city in an underground train.

3) Lisa Trevor - Resident Evil

Lisa Trevor (Image via Capcom)

Possibly one of the first individuals ever to be tested on by Umbrella, Lisa Trevor was the daughter of George Trevor, the architect of the Spencer Mansion, where the first Resident Evil game takes place. Lisa’s father was killed to keep the secrets of the Mansion and the Corporation safe, while the girl and her mother were taken captive to be used as live subjects.

Lisa and her mother were subjected to the progenitor virus and were studied for the changes they exhibited. Though her mother died, Lisa exhibited promising traits, which eventually led to the creation of the T-virus. With time, she developed into a grotesque creature. The S.T.A.R.S. team encounters her in the Spencer Mansion.

Lisa appears as a boss in the game, but players can stave off the fight by showing her the skull of her long-deceased mother. This leads to a relatively heartfelt moment where the girl jumps to her death from the platform on which she stood.

4) Marguerite Baker - Resident Evil 7

Marguerite Baker (Image via Capcom)

Capcom took a new direction with Resident Evil 7 by changing the game to a first-person perspective and turning up the horror elements. The game also introduces Mold, a fungus that turns people into the Molded.

One such Molded is Marguerite Baker, once the matriarch of the Baker family. With the ability to elongate her limbs and direct swarms of insects, she is one of the game's most horrifying villains. It does not help that she uses darkness to her advantage.

The protagonist, Ethan Winter, faces off against her for one last time in the greenhouse of the Baker estate. Before becoming infected, Marguerite tended to the plants in the greenhouse herself.

Thus, it is somewhat of an emotional moment when Ethan deals the final blow to her in this location, and it becomes her final resting place.

5) Lady Dimitrescu - Resident Evil Village

Alcina Dimitrescu (Image via Capcom)

Resident Evil Village had a number of antagonists stand between Ethan Winters and his baby daughter, but the biggest marvel of the game has to be Lady Dimitrescu. Appearing in the teaser trailer and taking the internet community by storm, Alcina Dimitrescu gained a massive fan following even before the game’s release.

Maggie Robertson’s spectacular performance as Lady Dimitrescu was to die for. Though she had a relatively minor role compared to other villains, she stole the show whenever she was on screen.

Unlike past antagonists, Dimistrecu remained as a nine-foot tall pale lady for most of the time. However, she becomes the most dangerous when she takes her final form. As a gigantic dragon-like creature, she is one of the largest villains in the game, with her sheer size being enough to make most players want to run in the opposite direction.

