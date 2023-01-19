How to reinstall Steam OS on Steam Deck?

If you own a Steam Deck, you may need to reinstall the operating system for various reasons, including troubleshooting issues and upgrading to a new version.

While you may not require a reinstall as you can easily factory reset, which will resolve most issues, knowing about it is certainly useful in case nothing is fixing the problems your portable gaming device is facing.

Here are all the necessary steps and precautions to take before proceeding. Whether you're a seasoned gamer or a new user, this guide will help you get your Deck fixed back up and running in no time.

Easy guide to get your Steam Deck fixed up

Follow the steps below to reinstall the operating system on your gaming console.

Ensure all essential files and saved data on your Steam Deck are backed up. Reinstalling the operating system will erase all the data on the device.

Before moving forward, you'll need a USB Pendrive of at least 8 GB, a minimum of 4 GB of storage space available on your desktop, and an adapter to connect your USB flash drive to your device.

Visit Steam's official website and download the latest version of the OS. You'll also need a tool like Rufus to format and create a bootable USB flash drive.

Once downloaded, insert your USB flash drive and use Rufus to create a bootable Steam OS USB drive. Shut down your gaming console and connect your USB flash drive to it.

Power on your Deck, enter the BIOS or UEFI settings and change the boot order to prioritize booting from the USB drive. Make sure to save the changes and exit the BIOS/UEFI settings. Your device will boot from the USB flash drive, allowing you to install the OS.

Follow the instructions on the screen to install the OS on your gaming console. Select the option to erase the existing data and install the OS on the entire drive.

Please wait for the installation to complete, and once it is done, remove the USB flash drive and restart the Deck. The operating system will now boot from the device's internal storage.

After the OS has loaded, log in to your account and restore your saved games, essential files, and other data.

Lastly, run any necessary updates and configurations to ensure your gaming device is fully functional and up-to-date.

You can follow this straightforward process to reinstall the operating system on your Steam Deck, which will also help resolve any issues and upgrade the device's OS. Following the steps outlined can safely back up your important data, create a bootable USB drive, and reinstall Steam OS.

Note that the above guide comprises general instructions. The results may vary depending on the specific version of the OS and the gaming device model you're using. Always refer to the manufacturer's website for detailed guidance. Your device should run smoothly and efficiently with a fresh operating system installation.

