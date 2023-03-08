AMD FSR 2.2 plugin launches for Unreal Engine: Exciting new updates but still no signs of frame generation

Team Red is in the final stages of rolling out the AMD FSR 2.2 upscaling technology to developers across the world. Although the source code for this update was made public a few weeks ago, the only game that can currently support the improved temporal upscaling formula is Forza Horizon 5.

According to recent news from the company, FSR 2.2 is now available as a downloadable plugin with Unreal Engine 5. This simplifies the integration process for indie game developers who don't directly work with AMD to integrate this technology. Developers can easily FSR their games with just a few clicks, significantly speeding up the optimization process.

Interestingly, the new changes to the upscaling are only a minor update to the older FSR 2.1. AMD has ironed out some artifacts and improved the output picture quality, an arena in which Nvidia's DLSS is already ahead. However, the open-source upscaling tech still doesn't have a timeline for frame generation support, touted as the frame multiplier by Team Green.

AMD FSR 2.2 is a minor update before the improved FSR 3.0 hits the market later this year

The upcoming AMD FSR 2.2 is not a massive improvement over what FSR 2.1 can achieve, as both technologies offer similar performance improvements. Basically, the company is targeting better output results with the new update.

It's worth noting that FSR is quite impressive from the get-go. Although visible shimmering and texture popping issues were prominent in FSR 1, the second iteration of the technology has vastly improved picture quality and brought the open-source technology very close to DLSS.

Performance differences and final outputs do vary, depending on the graphics card that's being used. The older GTX 10 series cards deliver a smaller performance leap in comparison to some of the latest RX 7900 series offerings.

Problems that AMD FSR 2.2 will address

When compared to Nvidia's DLSS 2, AMD FSR 2.1's image output quality does fall apart to an extent. Upon closer inspection, DLSS delivers a far more natural-looking and artifact-free output. However, Team Red's technology is known for multiple ghosting and artifacts.

With the new update, AMD seems to be solving the ghosting issue, which is especially prominent in fast-moving objects, with popular games such as Forza Horizon 5 likely to benefit greatly from this.

According to the company, the new update will solve visual artifacts on previously occluded objects. Both of these issues are particularly visible in any sense. As a result, it will help improve the overall experience.

AMD FSR 2 is now available on hundreds of games

FSR was officially launched back in June 2021. Over the past 21 months of existence, almost 250 games have added support for the open-source upscaling technology. According to a tweet from the company's official handle, over 110 games support the latest iteration, and will subsequently benefit from the AMD FSR 2.2 update.

