How to enable DLSS/FSR in Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 looks outstanding on a visual level, but it allows for a ton of helpful graphical options. PC players of the game can expect a variety of settings that will allow them to customize their experience.

While this is limited to PC players of Dying Light 2, the upscaling options, including Ray Tracing, are still impressive. The game features both Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR.)

How to enable DLSS or FSR in Dying Light 2

For starters, DLSS and FSR serve the same purpose, but for different products.

With an Nvidia graphics card, use DLSS.

With an AMD use FSR

First, ensure that the latest graphics card drivers are downloaded and installed.

For Nvidia users, open up GeForce Experience, click the Drivers tab and download the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver

It should be marked 511.65 and feature the game's logo.

Once the latest drivers are installed, open the Options tab in the game's menu.

Select Video, then scroll down to Upscaler Mode

This is where all DLSS and FSR options can be found.

Scroll through these options to test them against the PC and determine the best option.

Most will find success with DLSS, balanced, but different rigs will produce different results.

Press ESC, then Enter to save settings and check the performance and FPS.

What do DLSS and FSR do?

Obviously, the simple answer is that these settings increase graphical quality, but it's a little more complex than that. DLSS and FSR essentially function as an AI network that builds each frame in real-time based on temporal data to get the highest quality. Because it functions by upscaling previously lower-resolution graphics, it also saves processor power and GPU memory.

Dying Light 2 does feature top-of-the-line graphical options like 4K and Ray Tracing. Of course, buyers beware because some will experience massive dips in performance after using these settings. Sources differ on whether DLSS or FSR is preferable as it does come down to the particular GPU used. Fear not, because multiple sources verify that the game definitely still looks great at medium or lower settings.

The game can be pretty stressful on the hardware, especially in fast-paced parkour set-pieces. The game is rendering countless zombies, human enemies, allies and dealing with an outstanding draw distance, all while the player rockets through with movement tools. Regardless of the settings, Dying Light 2 is shaping up to be an excellent open-world gaming experience.

