Dying Light 2: Stay Human next-gen upgrades will be free

Techland's Dying Light 2: Stay Human is just around the corner with its February 4, 2022 release date. With a little over a week to go, anticipation from fans is understandably at its peak.

Fanning the flames of hype, the Polish developer has recently revealed that players can upgrade from the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions at no additional cost.

With the advent of the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles, more fans have been clamoring for cross-gen upgrade entitlement. Microsoft takes this a step further with their "Smart Delivery" on Xbox, where players will receive the updated version of the older Xbox (meaning Xbox One) game that supports Smart Delivery if players play the game on the new systems (i.e. Xbox Series X & S).

Improved visuals and performance in games thanks to the beefier specs of the newer consoles makes them worth it. The fact that gamers can get access to the best versions of these games without having to pay twice is the cherry on top.

With Techland's other recent announcement, players can get the most out of their next gen experience. The company has elaborated on the co-op aspect of the game, stating that Dying Light 2: Stay Human will feature cross-platform and cross-generational co-op for the campaign, meaning PS4, PS5, XB1 and XSX|S players can all play together.

Unfortunately, this feature will not be available at launch. However, it is expected to be present on PC between Steam and Epic Games Store on day 1.

Techland has once again emphasized the fact that players can beat the entirety of the game in co-op (minus the prologue) and this includes the ending and epilogue too. The first game left each player to their own devices during the finale which dampened the fun so it's great to see they're fully embracing co-op mayhem in the vast open world of Dying Light 2: Stay Human's City.

The game follows Aiden Caldwell's adventures in the zombie-infested City in search for his sister. In addition to the existing platforms, the game will also see a Nintendo Switch version in a Cloud Version format, which will arrive later down the line.

