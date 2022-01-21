Will Dying Light 2: Stay Human have co-op?

After Dying Light’s release to critical acclaim, fans were ecstatic to learn about Dying Light 2: Stay Human. The upcoming sequel is a wilder, more ambitious rendition of the original 2015 open world zombie action-adventure game. Developer Techland has been listening to fan feedback to make Dying Light 2 their best title yet.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame

#DyingLight2 #StayHuman The City—one of the last bastions of mankind, the place where hope has not died. Not yet. What's waiting for you behind its walls? The City—one of the last bastions of mankind, the place where hope has not died. Not yet. What's waiting for you behind its walls?#DyingLight2 #StayHuman https://t.co/qvfQZKDhuE

This has resulted in a ton of information being divulged from the studio, from gameplay showcases to behind-the-scenes breakdowns. Footage so far looks appealing across the board, minus some design decisions that fans have been vocal about. Still, mostly everything that made the original a must-play seems to be accounted for.

Welcome to Dying Light 2's City

Expansive open world to run and jump across? Check. Vertically-rich level design that goes beyond the original? Yep. A terrifying variety of zombies to encounter? All there. Full campaign co-op? Included.

That’s right: just like the first game, fans will be able to play through the entire campaign in up to 4 player co-op. The final 'Dying 2 Know' informative video released recently and confirms details on the co-op element while showing some footage of it.

As expected, guest players will retain their loot and skills in the host's session. A change from the first game is that fans can even “finish the game in co-op” - this deserves a mention because the original Dying Light sent co-op partners back to their own instances of the game for the finale, which was a big disappointment.

Another noteworthy aspect is how player choice will be handled. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is a narrative focused game, so players will occasionally have to make choices that alter the direction of the plot via decisions and dialogues. In co-op, everyone can vote on the decision they wish to choose and the host gets the final say on how the plot will proceed.

Players can cause zombie mayhem in 4 player co-op (Screenshot from Dying Light 2

The ability to cause zombie carnage with a buddy or two was one of the best parts of the first game, so it expectedly makes the jump to Dying Light 2: Stay Human as well. As Aiden Caldwell, players must survive the dangers of the City, both human and not, in search of his sister.

Techland @TechlandGames Over 3 000 000 of you have added Dying Light 2 Stay Human to your wishlists on Steam! Thank you so much, each and every one of you. See you in The City on February 4th! Over 3 000 000 of you have added Dying Light 2 Stay Human to your wishlists on Steam! Thank you so much, each and every one of you. See you in The City on February 4th! https://t.co/cZLeqz0e0K

Also Read Article Continues below

The game launches on February 4, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The game will also see a Cloud Version release for the Nintendo Switch on the same day.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider