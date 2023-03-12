Is Resident Evil 4 remake coming to Xbox One?

Capcom recently released a small demo of Resident Evil 4 remake, which is available on all major platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw demo can now be downloaded even on the previous generation PlayStation console, PlayStation 4, making gamers wonder if the upcoming remake will also arrive on Xbox One. However, that isn't the case.

Resident Evil 4 remake is one of the most awaited games of the year and is finally set to be released later this month. While the graphics have witnessed a complete overhaul, the gameplay remains the same. This ensures a rightful blend of nostalgia and modern upgrades.

Capcom seems to have no intention of porting Resident Evil 4 remake on Xbox One

Resident Evil 4 is making its way to the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PS4 on March 24, 2023. Trailers have revealed that the game will be released exclusively on the aforementioned platforms, making its arrival on the older generation Xbox console highly unlikely.

Gamers may have noticed that with every release, there is a massive hike in system requirements, which makes it tough for the older generation to handle.

The game will be released on the PlayStation 4 as it has the second-largest console playerbase, only behind the Switch. It is restricted to 30 FPS, the graphics are downgraded, and it lacks most of the modern features such as ray tracing.

Some fans became confused after the incorrect advertising by certain retailers about the game's release on Xbox One.

Editions

Resident Evil 4 Digital Deluxe Edition DLCs (Image via Capcom)

Resident Evil 4 remake can be pre-purchased on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox stores. It will be available in two editions, namely Standard and Digital Deluxe.

Those who pre-purchase the Standard edition will get access to a Gold Attache Case and a Handgun Ammo charm.

Players pre-purchasing the Digital Deluxe edition will receive the Standard edition goodies along with a Classic Attache and Green Herb charm. They will also receive DLCs, including costumes, accessories, maps, and more.

