PlayStation 5 system software update 7.00 (March 8) patch notes and update size: Adds full Discord integration and 1440p support

The PlayStation 5 7.00 software update is something that many in the community have been eagerly awaiting for quite some time now. This is primarily due to the complete Discord integration that Sony’s internationally popular console is finally receiving after a software beta introduced the feature back in February.

Interestingly, it was back in May 2021 when Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony, first announced the integration of Discord into the console, with the feature officially going live for the PlayStation 5.

Alongside the Discord integration, 1440p support has been added to the new-gen console as well. This feature has been a long time coming and is something that several users have been hoping for.

PlayStation 5 users looking for a detailed description of the 7.00 update can look it up on Sony’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

PlayStation 5 system software update 7.00 (March 8) patch notes

Main features in the system software update

1440p video output has been expanded on PS5.

VRR (variable refresh rate) is now supported for 1440p resolution.

More modes and HDMI devices are now supported. To check if your HDMI device supports this, go to [Settings] > [Screen and Video] > [Video Output] > [Test 1440p Output].

You can now transfer data between PS5 consoles.

Easily transfer all of your PS5 data to another PS5. This process doesn’t remove or modify the data on your original PS5.

You can now join Discord voice chats on your PS5.

When addressing the topic of integrating Discord into PlayStation consoles, Jim Ryan had previously revealed:

"Together, our teams are already hard at work connecting Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network. Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together.”

Continuing on this topic, he stated:

“To bring these experiences to life for our players, Sony Interactive Entertainment has made a minority investment as part of Discord’s Series H round. From our very first conversation with co-founders Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy, I was inspired by their lifelong love for gaming and our teams’ shared passion to help bring friends and communities together in new ways. Empowering players to create communities and enjoy shared gaming experiences is at the heart of what we do, so we are beyond excited to start this journey with one of the world’s most popular communication services.”

Discord is finally live on the PlayStation 5, with the 7.00 update being about 1.1 GB in size for all users. This means that it won't take too long for Sony's console owners to try out the brand new voice feature.

