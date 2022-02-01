How to connect PlayStation Network with your Discord account

Discord lets its users connect their accounts to a plethora of other commonly used applications. The list includes popular applications like Facebook, GitHub, Battle.net, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Twitch, Twitter, Xbox and YouTube. It has now been announced that the PlayStation Network will finally be available to be linked on the instant messaging platform.

These connected applications allow users to display them on their Discord profile, with some providing further options like syncing friends in the case of Facebook and displaying Spotify as the user's status. PlayStation owners will also display their accounts and game activities on the communication service.

PlayStation x Discord: Steps to link accounts

In a post on their official blog on January 31, 2022, Discord announced that they were gradually rolling out the option of linking PSN accounts and "display PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 game activity in [the] user profile."

Once connected, any game they are currently playing on PS4 or PS5 will be displayed on Discord's interface. Players will also have the option of showcasing their PlayStation Network online ID so that others can add them and tag along.

To connect the two accounts, users will need to follow these steps:

Go to Discord's User Settings

Head to Connections

Users will see the PlayStation icon among the available applications

Click on it and authorize the linking on the PlayStation account

Once done, the accounts will be connected and two new options will appear - "Display on Profile" and "Display PlayStation Network as your status."

Players also have to set their "PSN Online Status" and "Now Playing" to visibly anyone. Players can check how-to here.

In May last year, Sony announced that they were partnering with the messaging platform. The announcement stated:

"Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together."

This will be great news for PlayStation players who can now share their game activities on their Discord profile. With the litany of applications available to be connected, the instant messaging platform provides the perfect ecosystem for their users to share.

