When is Discord Voice Chat coming to PS5?

Popular social platform Discord is finally set to offer an integrated experience with PlayStation. On February 2, 2023, Sony rolled out the 7.00 Beta update, exclusive to beta testers for now, allowing users to join audio calls from their PS5 consoles. General users will also receive the update, but at a later date.

Before this, fans could use the popular VoIP and online messaging service on a PS5 via an in-built browser, but it was restricted to text chats only. Luckily, the latest PS5 Beta update has already enabled Discord Voice Chat on the console for beta testers residing in the US, Canada, Japan, and the UK.

While the update should be publicly deployed soon, Sony hasn't given any hints about the release window. However, one can expect the famous tech giant to roll out the 7.00 update, including the celebrated voice chat integration, for non-beta testers in the next couple of months.

Here's how you can join Discord voice chat on PS5 (Beta Edition)

Let's take a look at how users can join a Discord voice channel on their PS5 to ease in-game communication and instantly connect with friends on PC, mobile, and consoles:

First, you'll have to link your Discord account to PlayStation Network. Once you download the update (beta or public), head to Settings > Users and Accounts > Linked Services using your Dual Sense controller. Here, you'll find the option to initiate account linking. Follow the on-screen steps to complete it. Once the accounts are connected, open the Discord app on your smartphone or computer and connect to the voice channel where you want to communicate on PS5. If you have connected via the mobile app, slide up the Voice Controls available for the channel and tap on Join on PlayStation. On a computer, click on the phone-controller icon beside the Invite button to get the Join on PlayStation option. Choose the console name you want to transfer the call to. Once the transfer completes, you will receive a prompt on the console. Click on it to view call details.

That's it - you are now connected to the voice channel via your PS5 console. Discord on PS5 will give you access to all basic controls, including the ability to increase/decrease call volume, mute, end the call, see the channel's name, and more. You can also use your Dual Sense controller's in-built microphone for seamless and crystal-clear communication.

The highly anticipated integration will eliminate the requirement for a workaround to use the social platform on PS5, and it includes cross-voice support, which means that users can connect with anyone on a different platform.

While needing a smartphone or computer to join calls is pesky, Sony may introduce improvements to this system in the future. Some changes may be added before the beta update goes public.

Previously, Microsoft had introduced Discord to its Xbox consoles through the smartphone/computer medium. However, Microsoft has managed to improve its offering over time. Now, Xbox users can join calls on their consoles without transferring them using a smartphone or computer. Sony may incorporate this change soon.

Besides the voice chat integration, the new PlayStation Beta update (7.00) has introduced VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support for 1440p, allowing compatible displays to deliver smoother performance in video games, multiple tweaks to the PS5 dashboard, and some functional improvements.

