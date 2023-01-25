Does PlayStation have Discord? Features, how to download, and more

Discord is a free-to-use communications app that you can use to share texts, GIFs, videos, images, and more. It allows voice chats and video calls while drawing over other apps, meaning you can talk to your teammates while playing games.

Discord integrates with multiple platforms like Windows, Linux, Mac, Android, etc., thus being a versatile platform for communicating with friends, chat groups, communities, and more. So it makes sense for gamers to want to run it on their PlayStation to communicate with PC gamers and other PS users.

Discord @discord



We’re gradually rolling out the ability to link your PlayStation Network account to share what games you’re playing. Learn how to connect your account here: PlayStation x DiscordWe’re gradually rolling out the ability to link your PlayStation Network account to share what games you’re playing. Learn how to connect your account here: dis.gd/discord-link-p… PlayStation x DiscordWe’re gradually rolling out the ability to link your PlayStation Network account to share what games you’re playing. Learn how to connect your account here: dis.gd/discord-link-p… https://t.co/mZFxOwjlVS

The most recent January system update from PlayStation was a minor system update where it didn't mention anything regarding this, just performance upgrades and DualSense wireless support.

However, it is being speculated that Discord will soon be available on PlayStation sometime in March this year. Until then, it can be accessed via PlayStation for chats, not voice calls or game-sharing features.

Downloading and using Discord on PlayStation

Using Discord on the PlayStation is a workaround for the traditional ways of using the app and seems to work for both PS 5 and PS 4. Keep in mind that there will be limitations on the features you can access.

Step 1: Go to the Game Base section of the Control Center on your PlayStation.

Step 2: Create a message group with an alternate account to start a chat. You can also use the chatbox for a friend's account, should they be okay with it.

Step 3: Type in "www.discord.com" as a text message and send it to the group or chatbox.

Step 4: Once sent, you will find the link to the Discord log-in page generated along with your text message.

Step 5: Click the link, and the log-in page will appear on your screen via the web browser. Even though there will be a 'Download' option, it is worth noting that clicking on it will show a message saying that the data is not supported by PlayStation, which will probably persist till the updates are out.

Step 6: Click on "Log in" to log into your account using your credentials. This should pull up the chat interface on your PlayStation. You can find various DMs and servers you have joined and created on the screen and send text messages via your console.

Step 7: Tap the options button on your controller to pull up the sub-menu and select "Pin to side." This will pin the interface to your chosen side and allow you to run Discord alongside your game.

Step 8: Double-tap the PS button on your controller to access the chats while in the game and hit the square button. You can double-tap the PS button to get back into the game. To exit the chat completely, you can double-tap the PS button, undo the "Pin to side" option, and hit exit.

This method will only allow chat features where you must hit enter to send a message rather than your R2 button. Other features like screenshot sharing, video sharing, and voice calls are not supported.

Using voice calls on your PlayStation with PS Remote Play

The settings and steps to do this are lengthy but seem to work if you want to use the Discord voice call feature for PS games.

Step 1: Log into your PS account and tap "Switch User" to create a new PSN account.

Step 2: Create a new PSN account for your console and sign in.

Step 3: In PS 5, go to the console settings, and in the "users and accounts" menu, click on "others." Here, enable the "console sharing and offline play" option.

For PS 4, go to "account management" and activate your system as this new account's primary PS 4.

Step 4: Next, download the "PS Remote Play" app from your AppStore on your mobile device and open it.

Step 5: When asked to sign in to a PSN account, sign in with the credentials of the newly created PSN account.

Step 6: Go to the settings section of the remote play app and set all video settings to the lowest option to reduce audio latency.

Step 7: Connect your headset to your mobile device. Make sure to use a male-to-male type connector to ensure that you have audio and microphone services.

If your multiple Bluetooth connections are supported, you can use that instead of the remote play app.

Step 8: Join a Discord call to check the audio and head to the remote play to connect your console to your second PSN account. When the console appears on the mobile screen, the game audio should be audible in addition to the Discord voice call.

You can now use your main account to play games on your PlayStation while simultaneously being on the call. Both audios will be audible on your headset as if coming from your PS 5 or 4.

Screen sharing via Discord on PS 5

Since there is no way to use Discord screen-share from PlayStation, you can use the following steps to help you do the same:

Step 1: Set up a second PSN account on your PS. A second account will help reduce lags while sharing gameplay and playing games.

Step 2: Head over to your PC's web browser, download PS Remote Play to open it and sign in to your second PSN account.

Step 3: You will be prompted to select the PS 5 system you use. If not, go to your PS 5 settings and enable the "Enable Remote Play" option in your "System" settings.

Step 4: After making the connection, your PlayStation screen should appear. Now go to your Discord channel and select the screen-sharing option.

Step 5: In the screen share window, select the PS Remote Play window to start sharing your screen. It is important not to share your whole screen to keep the game's audio.

Step 6: Select suitable video settings and start playing games from your main account on your PS 5.

People on your Discord call can now directly view your gameplay from the call. PS 5 also allows you to link your PSN account to your Discord account, where you will find a few features, like the name of the game you play, your gameplay time, and your gaming status.

These are the few ways you can work your way around Discord not being integrated into PlayStation. The integration update is reportedly in the works and is rumored to be released sometime this year.

Poll : 0 votes