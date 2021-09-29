How to play GTA 5 on mobile via PS Remote Play: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Although GTA 5 doesn't have an official mobile port, it is still possible to play it on mobiles. PlayStation owners can do this through the PS Remote Play service.

There are a few ways to play Rockstar Games' most successful title on mobile devices. All of these involve utilizing cloud gaming services. PS Remote Play is a similar app through which PlayStation gamers can stream GTA 5 on mobile.

GTA 5: Using PS Remote Play to stream the game on mobiles

PS Remote Play is a viable option for gamers who have the following:

A PlayStation console (PS3/PS4): PS Remote Play is available only to PlayStation owners.

A good internet connection with low latency: This is vital as the game will depend entirely on the internet to function smoothly and without lags.

An Android or iOS device that is capable of installing the PS Remote Play app.

Players must follow these instructions to play GTA 5 on a mobile device utilizing PS Remote Play:

To begin with, they need to have the PS Remote Play app installed on their mobile devices (Play Store link/App Store link).

The PlayStation console (PS3/PS4) that the user wishes to play on must be set as the primary PlayStation. They can do this from the Account Management settings.

PS gamers need to go to Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Enable Remote Play. This needs to be done for the Remote Play access to be made available.

Finally, all that's left to do is log in to the PlayStation account from the mobile app and start Remote Play. The PS screen will be mirrored on the mobile device after the connection is successful.

Players must go to Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings and manually add the mobile device if the Android smartphone fails to connect automatically.

If gamers own a PlayStation system, they may use PS Remote Play to connect it to their devices and stream a game on it. It continues to run on their console, but the audio and video are mirrored on the mobile.

This is one of the few legit ways of playing GTA 5 on mobile. Players should be wary of false download links that claim otherwise.

