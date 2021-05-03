How to play GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link and Xbox Game Pass in May 2021

Despite it being released over seven and a half years ago, the popularity of GTA 5 keeps increasing with each passing day.
Initially, the game was released only on two platforms: Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. But due to its vast popularity, the game was later ported to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, and PlayStation 5.
Even though GTA 5 is massively popular around the world, it has not yet been ported to mobile gaming platforms. However, players have an option to enjoy GTA 5 on their Android devices using one of the three methods given below:
- Steam Link (PC)
- PS4 Remote Play (PlayStation)
- Xbox Game Pass
Playing GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link and Xbox Game Pass in May 2021
Players can enjoy GTA 5 on their Android devices via Steam Link when the computer system is connected to the device. They can also buy the Xbox Game Pass subscription to enjoy the game.
Steam Link
Players can follow the steps given below to play GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link:
- Users must download the Steam Link application.
- They must then pair their Android device with the application.
- Players should click on the “Start Playing” button.
- The screen will be converted into the Big Picture Mode. This will then be mirrored on the Android device.
- Users must select GTA 5 by heading over to the Steam library.
- Players should then click “Play” to start GTA 5.
Xbox Game Pass
Players can follow the steps given below to play GTA 5 on Android devices using the Xbox Game Pass:
- Users must download the Xbox app on their Android device.
- Players should buy the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription. They will have to pay $9.99 per month to buy it, and players from India need to pay ₹700 for the same. If players do not have an Xbox account, they can enjoy the subscription for ₹50 for the first month.
- After buying the subscription, users will be able to access the cloud games.
Note: Players must ensure that they have a high-end mobile device and a stable internet connection in both cases.
Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.