GTA 5 APKs on internet are fake and may harm Android devices

Despite the massive popularity of GTA 5, it is not available on mobile gaming platforms. However, fake GTA 5 APK and OBB files have filled the internet.

Rockstar Games' magnum opus, GTA 5, is still celebrated by players almost eight years since its release. There are presently only five GTA titles that players can enjoy on Android and iOS devices.

GTA 5 APK download files are harmful for mobile gaming devices

Promotion of fake GTA 5 APK screenshot

There are many GTA 5 APK and OBB files in circulation on the internet. Players must not download these files under any circumstances as those GTA 5 APK files are illegal and promote piracy. GTA 5 APK files can be detrimental to the device as they may contain malware and viruses, which can then affect the smooth functioning of the smartphone.

What can GTA 5 fans do instead?

Players can use Steam Link to enjoy GTA 5 on their mobile devices (Image via Steam)

GTA 5 has inspired many action-adventure games on both Android and iOS platforms. These games are available for free and can easily be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Players can also try out the GTA games available on the mobile gaming platform. The download links for the games are given below:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Android players can download by clicking here.

iOS players can download by clicking here.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Android players can download by clicking here.

iOS players can download by clicking here.

Grand Theft Auto III

Android players can download by clicking here.

iOS players can download by clicking here.

GTA: Liberty City Stories

Android players can download by clicking here.

iOS players can download by clicking here.

GTA: Chinatown Wars

Android players can download by clicking here.

iOS players can download by clicking here.

If players really want to enjoy GTA 5 and cannot make do with alternatives, they can use Steam Link, PS Remote Play or Xbox Game Pass to run the game on their mobile gaming devices.

To use Steam Link or PS Remote Play successfully, mobile gamers must have a PC or a PS4/PS5, respectively. They must also have a high-end mobile gaming device and a powerful internet connection.

Also Read: How to play GTA 5 on Android smartphones via Steam Link for PCs in August 2021

Edited by Sabine Algur