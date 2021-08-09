5 best action games like GTA 5 for iOS smartphones in August 2021

Despite the massive popularity of GTA 5, it has not been ported to Android or iOS. However, there are other ways one can enjoy the action-adventure game on mobile devices.

GTA 5 has inspired many mobile games. Here are a few of the best ones that players can enjoy on iOS smartphones.

iOS action games like GTA 5

These are five of the best iOS games like GTA 5:

1) Gangstar New Orleans

This action game explores the lifestyle and shenanigans of gangsters like in GTA 5. Since this game is an open-world title, players can have a fun time exploring the city.

From crooked cops to rival gangs, players will not run out of enemies to eradicate. Users can download the game from here.

2) Payback 2

The game has ample action-packed heists that would remind players of GTA 5. There are hourly, weekly and daily challenges that users can enjoy.

Mobile gamers can take part in over 50 campaign events that Payback 2 offers. The game has an excellent rating of 4.8 stars on the Apple App Store.

3) Max Payne Mobile

This game is also a Rockstar Games title. Aside from this similarity to GTA 5, it also has gunfights that players love. Mobile gamers can accomplish many missions in Max Payne.

The game follows the interesting story of a detective of the New York Police Department. The action title has good graphics and players can customize the controls.

4) MadOut2 BigCityOnline

GTA 5 players will like this game even more because of its good car physics. They can pick from over 40 types of cars offered by the game.

The open-world title features a map that covers an area of over 10 square kilometers. Players can click here to download the game for free.

5) Auto Gangsters

Auto Gangsters is also an action-adventure game revolving around the lives of gangsters. Players can engage in street races like they did in GTA 5.

It is not just San Andreas that players can explore, they can also roam around Liberty City and Vegas in this game. Players can click here to download it.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Edited by Sabine Algur