Xbox gets another win over PlayStation in the 'console wars' as Discord finally makes its way to the platform

Xbox is swiftly developing an ecosystem that is perfectly conducive to a seamless gaming experience, and the brand's recent decision will enhance that even further. Today, reliance on communication while playing multiplayer games has significantly increased. Good communication is vital for winning various games such as Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone, among others, which have led to the rise and incredible popularity of Discord. Interestingly, users of Microsoft's gaming console will now be able to use the text and chat platform much more freely.

Xbox has been fighting a close console war with PlayStation as the battle for next-generation supremacy heats up. While both gaming giants go head-to-head, the recent decision is definitely a major point in the battle. Given how many gamers use Discord regularly as their comms, it will put Microsoft at an advantage. While PlayStation users can use Discord separately, it misses the convenience of bringing the application directly to the console.

Xbox users will soon be able to use Discord to text and chat directly from the consoles

On July 20, Xbox made a significant announcement as the brand looks to bring Discord directly to their consoles. In simpler terms, anyone with a Discord account can now chat with their friends while playing their favorite games. They can text and chat freely from the console without having to keep Discord open on a different platform.

Microsoft announced that the request to bring Discord chat to their consoles had been a long-requested feature. The latest integration will allow seamless communication, which will be much more convenient than the existing system.

While all users will be getting the feature, Xbox insiders can test it out sooner. Based on the latest announcements, insiders will be able to test the quality after an update which will roll out later today. Microsoft is yet to announce when the integration will be available to the general public, but fortunately, it shouldn't be very far away.

Connecting one's console with the application is quite simple; all a user will need to do is connect it for the first time. Players will need to press the Xbox button on their controller, which will open up several options to choose from.

Users will be required to select Parties and Chats from where the option to connect their console to Discord will appear. The user will then have to proceed with the QR to link their Discord account to their console. Once the connection is made, players can communicate with their friends directly while gaming.

While the feature might not be a new game or a significant technological breakthrough, it's certainly a much-needed quality-of-life improvement. It's something that Sony should also look to integrate, given how many gamers use Discord as their primary means of communication in-game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far