Resident Evil 4 remake: Release date, system requirements, and more

One of the series' most re-released and popular games, Resident Evil 4 Remake is on the way out for PCs and consoles. The popular zombie-survival title still stars Leon Kennedy as he seeks Ashley Graham. While much of it will feel familiar to fans of the franchise, Capcom has clarified that it will not be a 1:1 remake.

Resident Evil 4 remake will have new features, quality-of-life changes, and perhaps story beats to expand and modernize the familiar tale. Initially revealed during June 2022’s State of Play, Capcom’s zombie-killing franchise is coming back soon.

Here’s what players need to know about Resident Evil 4 remake as it makes its way to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PSVR2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam). It does not appear to have an Xbox One version coming.

What players need to know about Resident Evil 4 remake

One of the most popular games of all time, Resident Evil 4 remake brings back the story of Leon Kennedy, who is trying to rescue the president’s daughter. After she's kidnapped by a terrifying cult in Spain, he has to explore some wretched and unsettling places to find her.

Players won’t have to wait long for Resident Evil 4 Remake. It will launch on March 24, 2023, across a wide variety of consoles. Interestingly, PlayStation 4 users can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.

Fans can look forward to a variety of improvements in Resident Evil 4 remake. There will be fewer QTEs (quick-time events), and stealth gameplay will be more viable in the game now, it’s been said. The DLC of the original game will also exist, but it’s not clear how it will be implemented. Meanwhile, The Mercenaries, which was a mini-game in RE4, will be launched as a free post-launch update.

While the console versions will be ready to play upon purchase, the PC version, of course, has specific requirements and settings to keep in mind. Before picking up a copy, here are the minimum and recommended requirements that fans should go through:

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit) - Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Windows 10 (64 bit) - Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-7500

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-7500 Memory: 8GB

8GB Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM

AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: Estimated performance (when set to Prioritize Performance): 1080p/45fps. ・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. ・AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 required to support ray tracing.

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit) - Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit) - Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 /Intel Core i7 8700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 /Intel Core i7 8700 Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/60fps ・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. ・AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 required to support ray tracing.

In addition, players interested in seeing how the controls have changed/improved, as well as the visuals, can take on the Chainsaw Demo, which will give them a preview of the game's early moments.

Resident Evil 4 remake marks the return of a title that completely revolutionized the survival-horror genre and brings back a familiar story, but with some additional elements to keep things fresh. It will launch across a variety of platforms on March 24, 2023.

