It would be an understatement to say that the Resident Evil 4 remake is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. Community excitement is high, with the official launch inching closer daily. Content is about to drop as the developers are set to demo soon.

Ahead of the upcoming Capcom Spotlight livestream, an advertisement on the online streaming platform Twitch was spotted with details about the game.

A banner said, "Demo Available Now." It seems to be part of an announcement that will be made soon at the showcase by the Japanese developer. Given that this is an official advertisement, it is likely that an error caused it to go live prematurely. Regardless, this is exciting news for fans.

What this means for the Resident Evil 4 remake

The demo seems to be coming to all platforms: PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, 5, and Xbox X|S. The "available now" highlight should signal that the demo will drop after the Resident Evil 4 segment airs on the Capcom Spotlight livestream.

While the surprise has been blemished, this information is something fans should have seen coming. The latest mainline Resident Evil game, Resident Evil Village, also received demos on PC and consoles. We do not know what portion of gameplay will be included in the demo, but it would be safe to assume that the intro segment will likely make the cut. At the very least, it allows players a headstart to manage space on their storage drives to download the demo when it finally arrives.

Looking at past trends, it should also go without saying that players will likely be able to transfer their data to the full Resident Evil 4 remake game. For concrete details, fans will have to wait until the official livestream. The Capcom Spotlight is set for March 9, 2023, at 2:30 pm PT/5:30 pm ET.

What is Resident Evil 4 remake about?

As a ground-up recreation of the beloved 2004 GameCube original, this remake aims to bring the iconic third-person survival horror experience to a new audience.

As Leon Kennedy, players explore a rural Spanish village in search of the US president's daughter Ashley. This investigation takes a deadly turn when it turns out that the village residents are infected with a virus that causes them to turn into zombie-fied mutants. While not a 1:1 remake, it promises familiar third-person gameplay and exploration that fans have come to expect from the series.

