How to complete the Castle Treasury Sword Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Castle of Resident Evil 4 Remake has a wealth of puzzles to solve. Among these is the Treasury Sword Puzzle, where Leon Kennedy and Ashley have to place a series of swords in the right places. While this puzzle might seem a little confusing at first, there’s a very easy pattern to follow.

To complete this, Leon will also need all four swords which are available to him in the room Castle Treasury in Resident Evil 4 remake. It will take a little bit of work, but players won't have to engage in any real combat. Here’s what you need to do to complete the Treasury Sword Puzzle in RE4 remake.

How to solve the Treasury Sword Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 remake

In the Treasury of Resident Evil 4 remake, three of the four swords you need are going to be right in the open: The Iron Sword, Golden Sword, and Rusted Sword. You’re just missing one of them: The Bloody Sword. You need to put these in the right locations to open the treasury.

You’ll find the Bloody Sword in the same room, behind a door that features three animal symbols on it. If you want to complete the Castle Treasury Sword Puzzle, you need to deal with this mini-puzzle as well.

There are a few symbols on the walls beyond the barred door, with a pull chain on the outside, each with an animal symbol. To access the Bloody Sword, shoot the Eagle symbol and the Snake symbol on the wall, then pull the chain to open the door. Inside, you'll find the Bloody Sword and a vase to break open.

Once you have all four swords, you need to place them in the correct order from left to right on the murals in the Treasury. This puzzle tells a tragic story, so pay attention to the details.

Iron Sword

Golden Sword

Bloody Sword

Rusty Sword

Once you’ve done this, the door will open, and the Castle Treasury Sword Puzzle will be complete. There are several items and resources to pick up in this room, and you can move on deeper into the castle once you're done.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming



Review: One of the greatest survival horror games of all time is back! #ResidentEvil4Remake is a certified masterpiece, and @CapcomUSA_ really outdid themselves with this one. Fans who liked the original will love this one.Review: bit.ly/3FvpJej One of the greatest survival horror games of all time is back! #ResidentEvil4Remake is a certified masterpiece, and @CapcomUSA_ really outdid themselves with this one. Fans who liked the original will love this one.Review: bit.ly/3FvpJej https://t.co/7AXAII9jDo

The Castle serves as the setting for several chapters in Resident Evil 4 Remake, as Leon Kennedy and Ashley Graham navigate their way through it in an attempt to escape Spain in one piece

Poll : 0 votes