Resident Evil 4 Remake boss guide: How to easily defeat final boss, Osmund Saddler

Resident Evil 4 Remake, much like the 2005 original, features some spectacular and challenging boss fights. The remake is a faithful reimaging of the original Resident Evil 4, featuring the iconic European village, its infected inhabitants, and cultists, i.e., the Ganado and the overlords that show up as bosses. Among the many bosses you will face in the game, the final adversary, Osmund Saddler, is easily one of the toughest encounters.

Saddler being a tough fight should not come as a surprise. After all, he is the final foe and is supposed to be the ultimate challenge in the game.

During the boss fight, Osmund Saddler transforms into a gigantic and grotesque monstrosity with multiple limbs that have a sharp claw-like extension at their tip, which he flails around to deal damage. The boss is also capable of a few more attacks, which can catch you off-guard. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat Osmund Saddler, the final boss of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to easily defeat the final boss of Resident Evil 4 Remake, Osmund Saddler?

As you make your way through Resident Evil 4 Remake's final chapter, you will come face-to-face with the mastermind behind the Ganados as well as witness his control and power firsthand when he almost kills Leon by forcing Ashley to shoot him. Defeating Saddler is no easy feat since he is as intimidating as he is challenging.

Fortunately, you can easily defeat Saddler once you know his weaknesses and focus your attacks on those points. Much like in the original game, the fight in Resident Evil 4 Remake is divided into two phases, with each phase having its own set of attacks that you need to avoid and counter.

Unlike most boss fights in the game, the first phase against Saddler is much more difficult than the second one. Saddler is much more mobile in the first compared to the second, which makes him a hard target to shoot, given his weak points are scattered across multiple different limbs and other parts of his body.

Here are a few key points that you should keep in mind when fighting Saddler in Resident Evil 4 Remake:

Shoot his eyes, which are his weak points, situated at multiple different parts of his body. There are additional eyes on his front legs which you can shoot to easily stagger him and allow you to deal a few extra hits with your high DPS weapons, i.e., shotgun or the sniper rifle.

Much like other major boss fights in the game, the battle against Saddler is in a massive arena where there are quite a few gasoline barrels, which you can use to deal extra damage and also stagger him.

You should be very careful when stepping on the bridges connecting the two halves of the arena since it constantly switches up and down.

You can easily avoid Saddler's tentacle grabs or the poison spit if you time your evade ability.

After you deal significant damage to Saddler and also damage his main eye, Ada Wong will throw you a rocket launcher (in typical Resident Evil fashion), which you can use to finish off the fight.

Although Saddler can be quite intimidating, due to his ability to inflict massive amounts of damage with each tentacle swing, he can be dealt with quite easily if you come prepared with enough ammunition and time your dodges.

