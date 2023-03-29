How to make money fast in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake is adept at balancing horror elements with action sequences that rely on the skillful use of weapons and leveraging enemy weaknesses. You will need powerful guns to deal with various enemies in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Acquiring these will cost you an in-game currency called Pesetas.

The game reintroduces several characters, one of which is the Merchant. You will come across many treasures and trinkets that can be sold to him. You can use the earnings to purchase weapon upgrades and powerful guns to vanquish infected enemies and elite bosses in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

How to earn Pesetas quickly in Resident Evil 4 remake

While the title is a survival horror game at its roots, it doesn't hesitate to pit you against vicious enemies with intricate creature designs. You can turn the tides in your favor by amassing Pesetas to purchase weapons like shotguns, handguns, rifles, and even a rocket launcher.

The most organic way to accumulate Pesetas is by looting enemies. Try to eliminate all enemies in an area rather than rushing through the levels and avoiding them. Upon defeating them all, you will spot a glow on the ground beside their corpse indicating dropped loot.

Another way to gather money is by exploring all areas thoroughly. Most sections in the Resident Evil 4 remake contain breakable crates, barrels, and boxes that are marked in yellow. It is ideal to eliminate all enemies so that you can scavenge for resources at your own pace without the risk of taking damage.

You can break barrels, crates, and boxes marked in yellow (Image via Capcom)

The Resident Evil 4 remake features several collectibles hidden across various levels. They are adeptly tucked away and you will need to stray off the beaten path to acquire them. You can refer to this guide on finding all collectibles in Chapter 5. Once obtained, feel free to sell it to the Merchant who spawns in multiple areas throughout the game.

Speaking of Merchant, he also has a series of requests that you can pursue. These can be considered side quests that involve defeating enemies in an area, shooting down Blue Medallions, and other tasks. Completing them yields you rewards and Spinels.

Spinels is a secondary currency that you can use to buy special weapons, attachments, Attache cases (Leon’s inventory and perks), and even treasure maps. It is highly recommended that you buy the treasure maps from the Merchant as they highlight the location of treasures in a particular area.

You can then collect these treasures and sell them to the Merchant to earn Pesetas. The added advantage of this transaction is that since buying treasure maps costs Spinels, you can save Pesetas to purchase weapons and upgrades. You can peruse this guide on how to get and use Spinels in the game.

𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 @RuleTimeSpace When you see THIS many crows in Resident Evil 4 Remake there’s only ONE thing to do! When you see THIS many crows in Resident Evil 4 Remake there’s only ONE thing to do! https://t.co/R2TDTxfyF6

As you progress through the story, some weapons may become obsolete since you will find better versions. Don’t hesitate to sell unwanted weapons as they fetch a good price. Furthermore, you can even hunt crows and fish in the game as they drop some money.

The title features a new weapon called the Bolt Thrower, which you can use to hunt crows. Alternatively, you can hunt for fish after completing the Del Lago boss fight and explore the lake using a boat. It has infinite harpoon ammo, which you can use against the fish to earn Pesetas.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming



Review: One of the greatest survival horror games of all time is back! #ResidentEvil4Remake is a certified masterpiece, and @CapcomUSA_ really outdid themselves with this one. Fans who liked the original will love this one.Review: bit.ly/3FvpJej One of the greatest survival horror games of all time is back! #ResidentEvil4Remake is a certified masterpiece, and @CapcomUSA_ really outdid themselves with this one. Fans who liked the original will love this one.Review: bit.ly/3FvpJej https://t.co/7AXAII9jDo

The Resident Evil 4 remake has exceeded expectations as it manages to intricately recreate the survival horror experience of the original. If you are still on the fence about buying the game, you can check out our team’s review of this beloved horror franchise.

Poll : 0 votes