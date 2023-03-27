How to get Bolt Thrower in Resident Evil 4 remake

Weapons in the Resident Evil 4 remake are diverse and competent. Ammunition, however, remains scarce, just as in the original RE 4 title. The Bolt Thrower is a new addition to the former's arsenal and is a versatile option to counter the ammunition issue. While it isn't as powerful as shotguns and rifles, this item offers advantages in terms of stealth and ammo.

The Bolt Thrower is a crossbow-type weapon that shoots bolts at enemies. Initially, its stats are passable. However, as you keep upgrading this item, it proves to be a valuable companion, especially in later chapters. Here's how to find and use the Bolt Thrower in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

The Bolt Thrower is a versatile weapon for Resident Evil 4 Remake missions

Acquiring the Bolt Thrower

The weapon will be available for purchase as early as Chapter 2. The Merchant is introduced in it. In this chapter, Leon has to regain his gear and make his way to the church with Ashley.

You can get your hands on the weapon for a price of 10,000 pesetas. However, if you are low on credits, the Merchant offers it at a lower cost of just 8,000 pesetas during the sale in Chapter 3. You can wait till then and save up to buy it at this discounted price.

Bolt Thrower stats

Weapon Type: Ranged

Ranged Ammo Type: Bolts

Bolts Perks: Proximity mines

Proximity mines Power: 1.20

1.20 Ammo Capacity: 3

3 Reload Speed: 0.78

0.78 Rate of Fire: 0.70

0.70 Precision: 3.00

3.00 Inventory: 8 (4x2)

The weapon's bolts can be crafted from knives you acquire from enemy corpses and environmental loot. But to do that, you must buy a crafting recipe from the Merchant's shop in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Tips to use the Bolt Thrower wisely

1) Due to its silent nature, this weapon is an excellent choice for stealth missions. You can easily take down weaker enemies without rousing an alarm, especially when facing huge groups of them.

2) One of the most remarkable features of the Bolt Thrower is that it essentially provides "unlimited" ammunition. As long as a shot hits the mark or lands somewhere reachable in the environment, you can simply loot the bolt back and reuse it. Make sure not to shoot the projectiles out of bounds, or they'll be lost forever.

3) The Bolt Thrower is useful for conserving ammo in the Resident Evil 4 remake, which is infamous for its severe lack of resources. As mentioned earlier, the weapon can rehash its ammunition, a trait fans are quite grateful for. You can also use bolts to incapacitate your foes and take them down with melee attacks. This saves you bullets and also keeps your stealth streak intact.

4) There's also an additional feature on this weapon that allows you to throw mines, timed explosives that can be shot into enemies or placed as traps on their trails. This ability is similar to the Mine Thrower from the original title.

Upgraded Bolt Thrower (Image via FP Good Game/ youtube.com)

Mines require bolts for ammo, meaning they're not recoverable when used for mines. So, use them wisely and make sure you don't get caught in the explosives' blast radius.

5) Take the time to upgrade the weapon periodically. It is recommended to increase the Bolt Thrower's magazine capacity and reload speed as early as possible to take advantage of its strategic features.

6) The range on this weapon isn't high enough to snipe at super long distances. If you try to shoot too far, the bolts will simply fall off somewhere before reaching their destination. Conversely, trying to take out enemies too close to you will also prove difficult with this weapon. Mid-range is where the Bolt thrower thrives best in the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

These are some of the tips and tricks for using the Bolt Thrower in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Aiming with this weapon will require some practice. Though this item doesn't pack much of a punch, its tactical advantages are superb, making the Bolt Thrower a must-have for the Resident Evil 4 remake.

