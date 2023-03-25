How to save the dog in Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 3?

When the Resident Evil 4 Remake was announced, fans of the franchise were rather disappointed to learn that they wouldn't be able to save the dog in the game. But now that the game has finally gone live, that isn't the case. Since it's a remake, the developers have made certain changes to the title. One of those revolves around the dog itself. In the Resident Evil 4 Remake, the dog appears to be a wolf. So how do you save the animal from its plight?

Where to find and save the dog in the Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Once you make it to chapter 3 of the Resident Evil 4 Remake, you will eventually be attacked by Bitores Mendez. If you're unfamiliar with the franchise, Bitores Mendez is one of the primary antagonists in the game. You will have to fight him as well, but at a later stage in the game.

Following the onslaught, retreat behind the house. You will find a dog imprisoned in a bear trap here. All you have to do to save it is approach the trap and engage with it. This ought to end the animal's suffering.

The animal will flee, but later on, when you're facing El Gigante, who also happens to be one of the game's first significant boss encounters, it will return and assist you. The beast repeatedly attacks the boss while also distracting him during the battle. Yet, the animal won't be a part of the combat right away. When you finish the first stage of the battle and El Gigante has left a massive parasite on his back, he won't come to your rescue.

This is one of the few elements in the Resident Evil 4 Remake that has remained the same, albeit with a few minor changes. Now that you know what happens if you save the dog, some of you might be wondering what happens if you don't save the animal.

What happens if you don't save the dog?

For starters, the animal won't help you during the El Gigante boss fight. Although its involvement does make the fight slightly easier, it's not impossible to complete without the animal distracting and biting the ankles of the big monster.

A few chapters later, when you and Ashley return to the home, you'll see that the alley where the animal was when you first saw it has been blocked off by rocks. After you pass through the home and enter the backyard, you'll see that the bear is nowhere to be found, and there are also no bear traps scattered throughout the area.

