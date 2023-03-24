How to easily defeat Bitores Mendez in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Bitores Mendez is one of the major boss battles in Resident Evil 4 Remake. After you’ve successfully recovered Ashley Graham, it’s a matter of trying to get her out of the hellscape in Spain. Los Iluminados won't be willing to let either protagonist go free, so Bitores Mendez will take matters into his own hands.

This is a challenging boss fight, so you’ll have to keep an eye on your location and what the boss is doing in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

All you need to know about taking on Bitores Mendez in Resident Evil 4 Remake

After taking the time to save and purchase items/guns at the Merchant in Resident Evil 4 Remake, Ashley Graham takes cover, while Leon Kennedy deals with Bitores Mendez. Bullets don’t seem to affect him in the cutscene, so Leon instead kicks an oil barrel at him and ignites it with a bullet.

In Phase 1, Bitores Mendez will still have his legs, though his torso has been obliterated. He can also smash his body down onto the ground at you. In this fight, I primarily used my pistol, shotgun, and rifle.

Watch a portion of Phase 1:

If you’re too close, Bitores Mendez can grab you. However, you have two options: stab him (if you have spare knives), or hold X to get out. Throughout this fight, if you can hit him in the face with your shots, do it.

It’s important to have as many knives as possible before going into this Resident Evil 4 Remake fight. Bitores Mendez also has a swipe attack, but you can evade it. If you hear him say “Judgment!”, it means he’s charging up to make a huge, powerful swipe attack.

Watch - Like shooting oil in a barrel:

Once you’ve done enough damage, Bitores Mendez will fall over. You must now R2 stab him (right in the parasite on his back). He’ll lose his legs and retreat to hang onto a pole behind the flames.

In Phase 2, Bitores Mendez can throw fiery pillars at you. However, with quick movement, they can easily be avoided.

Look out for the boss to pick up a pair of oil barrels. Shoot one, and they’ll both detonate, dealing damage to him. If you don’t do it in time, he’ll still throw one at you, so shoot fast. You can also use grenades to interrupt his thrown objects if you’d like.

You’ll want to shoot Bitores Mendez and dodge his projectiles to progress the fight. Eventually, he’ll yell “Receive your judgment!” and leap at you, so you’ll want to move away from him. He’ll also jump back and hang on to one of the beams. This is the lead-up to him trying to hit you with a large, sweeping attack, but you will get prompted to evade it.

Watch - Phase 3 gets a little harder:

After a bit of damage, Bitores Mendez will retreat and return to throwing things at you, exactly like he has done before. When it’s time to stab him again, he’ll lunge in and fall to the ground. Take this moment to stab his parasite again.

However, the fight isn’t over yet. The imposing enemy will retreat to the far side of the room one more time. He will continue to throw flaming boards at you, but he will do so at slightly different angles (and faster).

When you’ve finally dealt enough damage, Bitores Mendez will die at the end of the room, collapsing to the ground. If you see it, don’t forget to pick up his eye, as it is an item you can use later.

You can read our review of Resident Evil 4 Remake here.

