Tips and tricks to get you started with Resident Evil 4 remake The Mercenaries mode

Developers Capcom have confirmed that the Resident Evil 4 remake will soon be receiving the iconic The Mercenaries mode in the form of a free DLC pack in April. This was a popular game mode available in the original title and is returning in a few weeks’ time. The Mercenaries is set to be added as a free DLC update on April 7, 2023, for both PC and consoles.

The mode was first announced at the final Capcom showcase before the Resident Evil remake launch. So, it won’t be long before players finally get the adrenaline-pumping The Mercenaries mode.

Here are a few tips on how to play it right once it releases.

The Mercenaries mode in Resident Evil 4 remake and how to play it right

The iconic Arcade mode is set for a release early next month (Image via Capcom)

The Mercenaries mode is an intense time-based match that sets you up against hordes of ferocious creatures. It will feature an arcade game style, where the intensity of each subsequent level will increase.

Here are a few basic tips on how to get started when the DLC pack eventually releases:

For higher scores and more rewards, you will have to finish each stage faster.

This implies that you’d have to be accurate with your weapons.

Kill as fast as possible and try to come up with as many swift combos as possible.

Keep a regular check on the timer.

Most importantly, play the Resident Evil remake storyline thoroughly, and face as many enemies as possible. This will help you with replayability.

In the original RE 4 title, players were allowed to try out other characters besides the main protagonist, Leon. In the original The Mercenaries mode, you can also play Krauser, HUNK, Ada Wong, and Albert Wesker, among others.

As of now, there’s no word from the developer's end regarding the multiple character selection feature in the revamped mode. But everybody hopes that that will be incorporated.

Why Resident Evil 4 Remake is survival horror masterpiece and should be played in 2023

Resident Evil 4 is a grim and terrifying tale, and the developers have done justice to the remake by re-creating the same with stunning visuals. Without a shadow of a doubt, it is one of the most influential games of all time in the horror-survivor genre.

The controls and interface feel more updated, adding a whole new texture to the game. In addition to these notable changes, many details have been added to character backstories, hidden treasures, and mysteries.

Check out our detailed review of the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

With the addition of a free DLC update added to The Mercenaries, the Resident Evil 4 remake is set to round up perfectly.

This covers what we know about the upcoming The Mercenaries mode DLC pack in the Resident Evil 4 remake and how to play it the right way. Check Sportskeeda’s related content to stay updated with the rest of the gaming world.

