All attache cases in Resident Evil 4 remake and how to unlock them

The recently released Resident Evil 4 remake, despite being a faithful reimagining of the original Resident Evil 4 (that was released way back in 2005), features a few crucial differences that not only bring it closer to modern survival-horror experiences, but also make it a fresh new experience within the Resident Evil franchise.

Amongst the important additions made to the remake's moment-to-moment gameplay are the attache cases and charms system, which introduces an additional layer of personalization for players. Although Leon's attache case was an integral part of the original Resident Evil 4's gameplay, it's nothing in comparison to how the attache case functions in the remake.

The attache case essentially allows players to store and arrange their inventory on-the-go, but apart from the basic inventory management function, the attache case also features additional perks that players can use to further enhance their combat effectiveness. Here's a list of all the attache cases that players can find and unlock in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

From the Deluxe Edition attache case to the classic leather case, these are all of the attache cases that players can unlock in Resident Evil 4 remake

As such, there are five attache cases that you can unlock in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Three of these will appear in the merchant’s inventory and will be available for you to purchase as you progress through the game's main storyline. One attache case is only available as a Deluxe Edition bonus, and the last one is exclusively available as a pre-order bonus, which isn't available for players who didn't pre-purchase the game.

The attache cases that players can normally unlock in-game can be obtained by completing the Blue Note Requests for the merchant. These are optional quests that require players to complete small tasks, such as killing a specific number of rats, shooting a set of blue medallions scattered across certain areas in the village, and more. Fortunately, these side quests are usually short and can be completed in around five to 10 minutes.

Once players complete these tasks, they'll need to return to the merchant to be rewarded for their efforts with Spinel, which can be used to purchase a wide variety of unique (and otherwise unavailable) weapons, treasure maps, and new attache cases. Here are all the attache cases that players can collect in the Resident Evil 4 remake:

Silver attache case

Default (the default attache case that players start the game with) Perks: Increased drop rate for Handgun Ammo

Black attache case

Trading 8 Spinel at the merchant (Chapter 4) Perks: Increased drop rate for Resources

Leather attache case

Trading 12 Spinel at the merchant (Chapter 8) Perks: Increased drop rate for Red Herbs

Gold attache case

Purchasing the Deluxe Edition Perks: Increased drop rate for pesetas

Classic attache case

Available as a pre-order bonus Perks: Increased drop rate for Gunpowder

The Resident Evil 4 remake has an increased emphasis on customization in comparison to the original Resident Evil 4 (2005). From Leon and Ashley's outfits to weapons, tools, and attache cases, almost everything that players have access to in the game can be customized to their liking. The attache cases can be further customized by adding charms, which offer additional bonus perks.

