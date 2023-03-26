How to get the Primal Knife in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Resident Evil 4 Remake, the latest title in the iconic Resident Evil franchise, has taken the world by storm, and for all the right reasons. Much like the original Resident Evil 4, which was released way back in 2005, the remake features some tense enemy encounters and truly spectacular (as well as challenging) set-piece boss battles.

Like the 2005 original, Resident Evil 4 Remake features a host of powerful weapons that you will gradually unlock as you progress through the main story.

While most combat scenarios will see you using the ranged weaponry available in your arsenal, the game will also provide you with a rudimentary but very effective melee weapon, the combat knife, which is ideal for close-quarter encounters. There are many variants of the combat knife that you will be able to collect throughout the game, one of them being the Primal Knife.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily unlock and obtain the Primal Knife in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to easily obtain the Primal Knife in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Much like in Resident Evil 2 Remake, the combat knives you get access to in Resident Evil 4 Remake are destructible. Whenever you use the knife whether in active combat or as a tool to free yourself from enemy grabs, the weapon's health degrades, which eventually leads to it breaking down.

Once you break a knife, you will need to scavenge your surroundings to find a new one or buy from the merchant. Fortunately, not all knives in the game are destructible. Out of the five different knife variants that you can collect as you play through the game, only one is completely indestructible, that being the Primal Knife.

To get the Primal Knife, you need to find 16 Clockwork Castellans figures and destroy them all. The Clockwork Castellans figures are hidden across the game's various story chapters and can be quite hard to spot. However, if you are thorough in your exploration of the levels and take your time checking every nook and cranny, you should be able to find all 16 of them.

Once you find and destroy all the Clockwork Castellans figures, you can unlock the Primal Knife by heading to the "Extra Content" shop from the main menu. The Primal Knife, apart from being indestructible, is the only variant in Resident Evil 4 Remake that can be upgraded for additional damage output and agility (required to easily parry attacks) as well as overall durability.

