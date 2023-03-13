Which Resident Evil 4 Remake edition should you buy?

With the Resident Evil 4 remake on the horizon, you can pre-order it now if you're interested in immediately diving into this iconic survival horror game on March 24, 2023. As such, the upcoming remake will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

While this is merely a recommendation and the ultimate choice lies with you, it's highly advised that you purchase the Standard Edition when the game is eventually released. If you're determined to buy the Resident Evil remake on day one, you can pre-order the Standard Edition, which comes with a Gold Attache Case and a Handgun Ammo Charm.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

All Resident Evil 4 remake editions that are available for purchase

The Resident Evil 4 remake is one of the most anticipated games this year and is available in two variants: Standard and Digital Deluxe Edition. As mentioned earlier, purchasing a game is a subjective choice, which is why you can purchase any version of the game that you prefer.

Nevertheless, considering various factors such as pricing, bonus items, and more, it's best that you either pre-order the Standard Edition or buy it when the game releases.

It should be noted that the Resident Evil 4 remake has a Collector’s Edition as well, which was priced at $249 and included a Leon Figure, Artbook, and more. Unfortunately, these have either sold out or have been impacted by the order cancelation from GameStop. It remains to be seen if this edition will be made available once the issue is resolved.

Standard Edition

Resident Evil @RE_Games

The Roost to Condor One.The #ResidentEvil4 demo has landed! Agents are encouraged to play as long as they want and as many times as they want to prepare for Resident Evil 4 when it launches March 24th, 2023. Roost to Condor One.The #ResidentEvil4 demo has landed! Agents are encouraged to play as long as they want and as many times as they want to prepare for Resident Evil 4 when it launches March 24th, 2023. 🌿 https://t.co/uex8oprYrC

Given below is the cost breakdown for the Resident Evil 4 remake Standard Edition:

PS4 and PS5: $59.99 on PlayStation Store (Rs. 3999)

$59.99 on PlayStation Store (Rs. 3999) PC: $59.99 on Steam (Rs. 3599)

$59.99 on Steam (Rs. 3599) Xbox Series X/S: $59.99 on Xbox Games Store (Rs. 3599)

The Standard Edition includes the base game and if you preorder the digital version on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4, you'll receive an additional Mini Soundtrack. Furthermore, you can avail of the Gold Attache Case and Handgun Ammo Charm by pre-ordering this variant of the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Digital Deluxe Edition

The following is the price breakdown of the Resident Evil 4 remake Digital Deluxe Edition:

PS4 and PS5: $69.99 on PlayStation Store (Rs. 4799).

$69.99 on PlayStation Store (Rs. 4799). PC: $69.99 on Steam (Rs. 4199)

$69.99 on Steam (Rs. 4199) Xbox Series X/S: $69.99 on Xbox Games Store (Rs. 4199)

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the base game along with an extra DLC Pack, which comprises of the following:

Casual Leon and Ashley Costumes

Romantic Leon and Ashley Costumes

Hero Leon Costume and Filter

Villain Leon Costume and Filter

Sentinel Nine Deluxe Weapon

Skull Shaker Deluxe Weapon

Sporty Sunglasses accessory for Leon

Soundtrack Swap named Original Ver

Expansion Treasure Map

Upon pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition, you'll also receive:

Gold Attache Case

Classic Attache Case

Handgun Ammo Charm

Green Herb Charm

You can change your Attache Case by opening up the Typewriter in-game and navigating to the Customize Case option. This section can be used to change your Weapon Charms as well.

Although the rewards included in this variant of the Resident Evil 4 remake may seem significant, they're simply cosmetic items. If you're interested in having these premium items in your playthrough, you should purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition.

However, the Standard Edition is an ideal purchase that offers you the base game, and pre-ordering it rewards you with a few additional items.

More about the Resident Evil 4 remake

If you're curious about the game's visuals, you can try out the recently released demo on all platforms. Feel free to peruse this guide on how to download the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo. Presently, this demo has no time limit and you can play it multiple times while you wait for the full game to arrive on March 24, 2023.

So far, all of the Resident Evil 4 remake characters revealed are fan favorites and have been reworked, just like the protagonist Leon and Ashley. The visuals have been significantly overhauled to further capture the horror factor of the original title, with the combat system reminiscent of other modern remakes from this franchise.

While some fans have been concerned about content being omitted in this remake, Yoshiaki Hirabayashi dispelled these rumors, with his statement being, "Our approach was quite granular.” The franchise's veterans can expect the Resident Evil 4 remake to deliver on all the classic scares that made the original game an iconic survival horror IP.

