All Resident Evil 4 Remake pre-order bonuses explained

Resident Evil 4 is easily one of the most influential games within the survival-horror genre. Developed by Capcom under the direction of the "father of survival-horror," Shinji Mikami himself, it quickly became a survival-horror icon that, to this day, is being used as the foundation for many modern horror titles.

With the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake, fans of the original are naturally quite excited to revisit the blood-soaked streets of the secluded European village as none other than Leon S. Kennedy, the "rookie" cop from Resident Evil 2.

Capcom Europe @CapcomEurope

Resident Evil 4.

March 24th, 2023. Survival is just the beginning.Resident Evil 4.March 24th, 2023. Survival is just the beginning.Resident Evil 4.March 24th, 2023. 🌿 https://t.co/9F6iJwinnQ

Much like any modern AAA video game, Capcom offers Resident Evil 4 Remake as two different bundles - a standard version and a premium "Deluxe Edition," alongside a host of bonuses that players can claim if they pre-order the game.

Although the pre-order bonuses are cosmetic in nature and don't affect gameplay, they are still something that fans might not want to miss out on. Here's a complete breakdown of all the pre-order bonuses for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Capcom offers a host of different pre-order bonuses for Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil @RE_Games

Why not check in with your favorite merchant? Heh heh heh...

residentevil.com/re4/ Resident Evil 4 is now available for pre-order!Why not check in with your favorite merchant? Heh heh heh... Resident Evil 4 is now available for pre-order!Why not check in with your favorite merchant? Heh heh heh...🌿 residentevil.com/re4/ https://t.co/ce5oFFhUIH

There are two sets of pre-order bonuses this time around; one for each edition of the game. The pre-order bonuses are basically recolored versions of Leon's "Attaché Case" and charms that players can equip on their weapons to add a bit of personality to their Ganado slaying arsenal.

Here's a complete breakdown of both the standard and the deluxe editions of the game, alongside the pre-order bonuses offered with them:

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

The standard edition pre-order bonus includes the following:

Attaché Case: 'Gold'

Charm: 'Handgun Ammo'

Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Extra DLC pack

The Deluxe Edition pre-order bonus includes the following:

Attaché Case: 'Gold'

Attaché Case: 'Classic'

Charm: 'Handgun Ammo'

Charm: 'Green Herb'

Capcom Europe @CapcomEurope It's never too early to start preparing. Get Leon decked out with the golden attaché case and handgun ammo weapon charm when pre-ordering the standard edition of Resident Evil 4.



Please note that regional offers may vary - check your local retailers for availability. It's never too early to start preparing. Get Leon decked out with the golden attaché case and handgun ammo weapon charm when pre-ordering the standard edition of Resident Evil 4.Please note that regional offers may vary - check your local retailers for availability. https://t.co/6kMVnlKfP6

The extra DLC pack available alongside the Deluxe Edition includes the following in-game items:

Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Casual'

Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Romantic'

Leon Costume & Filter: 'Hero'

Leon Costume & Filter: 'Villain'

Leon Accessory: 'Sunglasses (Sporty)'

Deluxe Weapon: 'Sentinel Nine'

Deluxe Weapon: 'Skull Shaker'

'Original Ver.' Soundtrack Swap

Treasure Map: Expansion

Resident Evil @RE_Games

The Roost to Condor One.The #ResidentEvil4 demo has landed! Agents are encouraged to play as long as they want and as many times as they want to prepare for Resident Evil 4 when it launches March 24th, 2023. Roost to Condor One.The #ResidentEvil4 demo has landed! Agents are encouraged to play as long as they want and as many times as they want to prepare for Resident Evil 4 when it launches March 24th, 2023. 🌿 https://t.co/uex8oprYrC

It should be noted that the items featured in the pre-order as well as Deluxe Edition bonuses have a very high chance of being made available as separate purchases after the game's release. As such, players who pass up the pre-order bonuses could possibly grab them later down the line.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is scheduled to be released on March 24, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

Poll : 0 votes