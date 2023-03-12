All Resident Evil 4 Remake pre-order bonuses explained

Resident Evil 4 is easily one of the most influential games within the survival-horror genre. Developed by Capcom under the direction of the "father of survival-horror," Shinji Mikami himself, it quickly became a survival-horror icon that, to this day, is being used as the foundation for many modern horror titles.
With the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake, fans of the original are naturally quite excited to revisit the blood-soaked streets of the secluded European village as none other than Leon S. Kennedy, the "rookie" cop from Resident Evil 2.
Much like any modern AAA video game, Capcom offers Resident Evil 4 Remake as two different bundles - a standard version and a premium "Deluxe Edition," alongside a host of bonuses that players can claim if they pre-order the game.
Although the pre-order bonuses are cosmetic in nature and don't affect gameplay, they are still something that fans might not want to miss out on. Here's a complete breakdown of all the pre-order bonuses for Resident Evil 4 Remake.
Capcom offers a host of different pre-order bonuses for Resident Evil 4 Remake
There are two sets of pre-order bonuses this time around; one for each edition of the game. The pre-order bonuses are basically recolored versions of Leon's "Attaché Case" and charms that players can equip on their weapons to add a bit of personality to their Ganado slaying arsenal.
Here's a complete breakdown of both the standard and the deluxe editions of the game, alongside the pre-order bonuses offered with them:
Standard Edition ($59.99)
- Base game
- Pre-order bonus
The standard edition pre-order bonus includes the following:
- Attaché Case: 'Gold'
- Charm: 'Handgun Ammo'
Deluxe Edition ($69.99)
- Base game
- Pre-order bonus
- Extra DLC pack
The Deluxe Edition pre-order bonus includes the following:
- Attaché Case: 'Gold'
- Attaché Case: 'Classic'
- Charm: 'Handgun Ammo'
- Charm: 'Green Herb'
The extra DLC pack available alongside the Deluxe Edition includes the following in-game items:
- Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Casual'
- Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Romantic'
- Leon Costume & Filter: 'Hero'
- Leon Costume & Filter: 'Villain'
- Leon Accessory: 'Sunglasses (Sporty)'
- Deluxe Weapon: 'Sentinel Nine'
- Deluxe Weapon: 'Skull Shaker'
- 'Original Ver.' Soundtrack Swap
- Treasure Map: Expansion
It should be noted that the items featured in the pre-order as well as Deluxe Edition bonuses have a very high chance of being made available as separate purchases after the game's release. As such, players who pass up the pre-order bonuses could possibly grab them later down the line.
Resident Evil 4 Remake is scheduled to be released on March 24, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.