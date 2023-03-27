How to get SG-09 R in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake features some really unique and fun-to-use weapons that you will unlock as you progress through the game's main story. From assault rifles to the borderline overpowered rocket launcher, you will be able to unlock and add a host of different weapons — each with its own specific use cases — to your "Ganado" killing arsenal.

There’s a wealth of options to choose from when going up against hordes of infected villagers and other horrifying creatures in Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake. However, nothing comes close to the practicality of the SG-09 R handgun. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily obtain the iconic nostalgia-inspiring semi-automatic firearm.

Obtaining the SG-09 R handgun in Resident Evil 4 Remake

This handgun is a returning sidearm from the original RE 4, which served as the very first weapon available to Leon. And much like the 2005 original, the SG-09 R serves as the very first firearm that you will have access to in the Resident Evil 4 remake. All you have to get this weapon is to start playing the game; it's the default sidearm you begin the experience with.

Although you get access to the gun fairly early in the game, you can mold it into an ultra-powerful Ganado killing weapon by simply upgrading it as you progress through the story. You can essentially enhance every aspect of this gun, from its rate of fire to ammo capacity to even its raw damage output.

In its default (stock) state, the SG-09 R is not super useful in dispatching plaga-infected villagers or the other creatures and enemies that you will face as you progress through this remake's story. However, once you upgrade the handgun's attack power and other stats, it transforms into a versatile zombie-killing machine.

The best aspect of sticking with the SG-09 R is the abundance of handgun ammunition in the game. This resource is also the cheapest consumable that you can buy from the merchant. That makes the handgun one of the best weapons to keep as your secondary firearm in case you run out of ammo for your assault rifle or shotgun.

Apart from being a versatile ranged weapon, the SG-09 R also has a very useful feature: its ability to stagger enemies with a headshot. This trait allows you to follow it up with a melee attack for additional damage. The ability is very useful, especially in the early-game chapters, where you will occasionally find yourself short of ammunition.

Much like the phenomenal Resident Evil 2 remake, this one is easily one of the best modern survival-horror games out there right alongside EA Motive's stellar Dead Space Remake.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

