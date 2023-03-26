How to get Rocket Launcher in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake sees the return of some classic weapons from the original game, which was released back in 2005. From Leon's signature semi-automatic handgun to the high-precision sniper rifle, there are plenty of firearms that you will be able to collect as you make your way through the title's story.

Much like the original Resident Evil 4, this remake also features some secret weapons that you can only access after completing certain optional objectives or completing certain segments of the main story. One such very powerful and useful piece of gear that you get access to in this game is the iconic Rocket Launcher.

This item has been a staple of the Resident Evil series and a recurring weapon type since the very first title in Capcom's survival-horror franchise. Packing an explosive punch, it is easily one of the most powerful damage dealers in the game, and something that you might want to get your hands on as soon as possible. Here's a comprehensive guide that will help you easily obtain it in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

How to easily obtain Rocket Launcher in Resident Evil 4 remake

There are two ways to get your hands on the Rocket Launcher; however, both of these require you to progress quite far into the main story. The first and easier way involves waiting till you reach the final chapter of this remake and fighting the final boss, Osmund Saddler.

During this battle, once you enter its second, Ada will throw you a Rocket Launcher (in typical Resident Evil fashion), to finish off the boss. This pretty much falls in line with most final boss fights in the series, where the protagonist is usually given an ultra-powerful weapon to defeat the last boss.

It should be mentioned that you will be given very limited ammunition for the Rocket Launcher during the boss fight, and if you want to save some for New Game+, you can choose to defeat Saddler using other weapons in your arsenal.

The second way to get your hands on the Rocket Launcher is to buy it directly from the merchant. This individual will begin selling it mid-way through the Castle section of the Resident Evil 4 remake. You can purchase the Rocket Launcher for 500,000 gold, which is quite a lot, but if you are saving up this currency and not wasting it on consumables, you should have enough to buy this weapon.

However, please note that the Rocket Launcher you purchase from the merchant only has one rocket. This means you need to be very careful when you want to use it. The character also has a very finite number of Rocket Launchers in his arsenal. As such, you should not waste it on the basic enemies.

Poll : 0 votes