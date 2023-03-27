All Resident Evil 4 remake Chapter 5 collectibles and where to find them

The Resident Evil 4 remake comprises many collectibles in the form of treasures, Castellans, and other trinkets that you can search for while exploring. The game presents you with new sections and backdrops upon progressing the story, hence it is imperative to collect all you can while playing a particular chapter.

Chapter 5 of the Resident Evil 4 remake will have you safeguarding Ashley from the villagers while escaping the church and the farm area. The pressure of having to protect her while looking out for treasures can be challenging. Thus, this guide provides details on how to find all collectibles in your current playthrough.

Finding all treasures and collectibles in Chapter 5 of Resident Evil 4 remake

Chapter 5 of the Resident Evil 4 remake will test your combat skills as you not only have to defeat enemies but also protect Ashley from ambushing villagers. This guide will ease your hunt for collectibles in this chapter, which contains Yellow Diamond treasure, Talk About Near Death Experience trophy/achievement, and a Merchant request, among others.

Yellow Diamond treasure

You can find Yellow Diamond in a room to the right (Image via Capcom)

To find this treasure, take a path to the right as soon as the chapter begins. You will come upon a small room with a silver structure on the ceiling. Shooting it will result in the Yellow Diamond falling to the ground, which you are now free to grab.

Talk About Near Death Experience achievement

You can secure this achievement or trophy in the Resident Evil 4 remake by saving Ashley in the nick of time. To do so, you must let one of the villagers nab Ashley. This can be executed near the church area since the villagers are easy to deal with.

Avoid shooting any enemies until you spot one carrying Ashley. Thereafter, shoot the enemy, which will result in displaying the achievement notification.

A Savage Mutt

You can pick up a request note beside the Merchant which states that he needs help getting rid of a wild dog lurking around the village. It also indicates the area called Village Chief’s Manor where you will encounter the animal. You can proceed with finding other treasures since the wild dog spawns at a later stage in the Village Square section of the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Elegant Bangle treasure

You can boost Ashley up through this area and then gain entry (Image via Capcom)

You must make your way towards the Village Square wherein you will face some enemies. A decrepit house lies to the left of the bonfire in the center of the area. Head towards it and make your way to its left.

You will notice a yellow rag hanging from the window that you can use to send Ashley. Once she opens the locked door from the inside, open the chest containing the Elegant Bangle.

Castellan

Shoot the Castellan behind the wooden crate (Image via Capcom)

Upon exiting the above house, taking a right turn will lead you to the Village Chief’s Manor. Make your way to the top floor of this manor until you reach a bedroom. Interact with a small prominently marked photo frame on the wall. This reveals a yellow lever that can be used to bring down the ladder.

However, as the length is short, Leon boosts Ashley up who then extends the ladder, making it easy for you to ascend it. Keep an eye on the left and you will spot the Castellan figurine behind a breakable yellow wooden box. Break the box and shoot the Castellan.

Antique Camera

You must crouch under this plank to acquire the Antique Camera (Image via Capcom)

The Antique Camera can be found in the same room just opposite the Castellan. It is tucked away in a small area behind a plank which you can reach by crouching under it.

Completing the Savage Mutt request

Head to the Village Square to complete the Merchant request (Image via Capcom)

You can now pursue the Merchant request by heading back to the Village Square area. You will be greeted by a wild black dog upon arrival. Do not underestimate its size since it possesses tentacles on its back. Defeat it as quickly as possible. Your completion will be acknowledged by a small message on the right side of your screen.

Antique Pipe treasure

You can find the Antique Pipe at the shrine (Image via Capcom)

You must now head to a shrine in the farm area. This is the same shrine beside which you can find the Kitchen Knife back in Chapter 1 of the Resident Evil 4 remake. You can unlock the shrine using the Wayshrine key and pick the Antique Pipe treasure within it.

The Resident Evil 4 remake also comprises puzzle-solving sections that help in gaining a breather from the hectic combat sequences. You can refer to this extensive guide on how to solve the Lake Cave Button Puzzles in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

