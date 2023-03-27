How to get Kitchen Knife in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake features many enemy types and hostile situations wherein you run into certain combat scenarios with scarce ammo. Although the game offers a number of powerful weapons such as shotguns, handguns, and rifles, you must try to conserve ammo at all times. The Kitchen Knife is an ideal tool to help you do so.

You can obtain the Kitchen Knife in the early stages of the Resident Evil 4 remake, specifically the farm area in Chapter 1. The weapon is breakable and can be repeatedly acquired by defeating enemies throughout the game. The Kitchen Knife is best suited for getting rid of foes through stealth or escaping their grapple attack.

Acquiring Kitchen Knife in Resident Evil 4 remake

From infected villagers to gigantic creatures, the Resident Evil 4 remake pits you against formidable enemies that test your combat skills. However, you must conserve ammo, especially for powerful weapons like shotguns and rifles that are better utilized against stronger opponents. The Kitchen Knife is the perfect tool to aid you in this endeavor.

To acquire it, you must reach the farm area in Chapter 1. Spot a building with windmill turbines on it and take the path to its right. You will come across a shrine with a small house in front of it. Its entrance door is on the opposite end and can be reached by circling around the house from the right.

Shoot the lock from the window beside the shrine (Image via Capcom)

This door will be locked from the inside. Head back to the shrine area and shoot the lock visible from the window right opposite the shrine. Return to the entrance, which should be unlocked now. You will notice a nightstand beside the breakable barrel on the left near the window. The Kitchen Knife is placed atop the furniture piece.

Apart from the knife, collect the Wooden Cog and check the drawer beside the aforementioned barrel to collect the ruby. Once you obtain the Kitchen Knife for the first time, you can acquire more by vanquishing enemies throughout the game.

The Kitchen Knife can be found atop the nightstand beside the barrel (Image via Capcom)

The Kitchen Knife possesses the following stats:

Power: 0.50

0.50 Durability: 0.25

0.25 Attack Speed: 1.00

The Kitchen Knife requires two inventory spaces/slots in Leon’s briefcase/attache case. The Resident Evil 4 remake also brings back fan-favorite characters including the Merchant. He aids you in buying and upgrading weapons in exchange for an in-game currency called Pesetas. The Kitchen Knife cannot be upgraded in his shop since it is a breakable tool.

As mentioned before, the game regularly tests your combat skills, leading to situations with ammo scarcity. You can preempt this by using the Kitchen Knife to slash your enemies. Alternatively, you can survey the location and get rid of enemies patrolling away from the group by executing stealth kills with the Kitchen Knife.

Chapter 1 of the Resident Evil 4 remake includes a memorable village encounter wherein a group of infected villagers (Ganados) swarm Leon. You can peruse this guide on how to survive the village skirmish to deal with them.

The Kitchen Knife can also be used to parry or deflect enemy attacks. However, trying to parry or block strong blows from some major enemies and mini-bosses may lead to faster degradation of the weapon.

You can also resort to a Combat Knife, Fighting Knife, Primal Knife, or Boot Knife. Read this guide on how to get the Primal Knife in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

