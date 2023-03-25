How to survive the village in Resident Evil 4 remake Chapter 1?

The Resident Evil 4 remake includes a memorable village section which was one of the highlights of the original game. This introductory battle against infected villagers called Ganados might pose a tough challenge since you are just getting used to the controls and are swarmed by a mob of angry villagers. The primary aim of this encounter is to survive the onslaught until the bell tolls which makes them quit.

This scuffle takes place in the main village square area and you can leverage its layout to keep your distance from them and use melee attacks whenever they creep closer to you.

Surviving the Ganados in village section of Resident Evil 4 remake Chapter 1

Resident Evil 4 remake pits you against the vicious mob of villagers pretty early on in the game. If you played the original back in 2005, you might remember this daunting encounter that surprised many beginners in the early sections. The same is recreated in the Resident Evil 4 remake, but they can be easily dealt with.

The primary requirement is to just stay alive during this skirmish and you can do so by keeping your distance from Ganados at all times. Therefore, it is ideal to keep moving and avoid stopping or slowing down when villagers swarm you in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Do not shy away from resorting to melee attacks with your knife when they come closer. This section also involves the infamous Chainsaw Man who can kill Leon in one hit. He arrives when you enter a house on the left portion of the village and barricade the door.

Grab this shotgun from the house on the left portion of the village (Image via Capcom)

Explore this house as quickly as you can while staying away from the windows as villagers can barge in through them and attack you. Head upstairs and ensure to grab the shotgun (W-870) on the wall and remember to break open the wardrobe to its left to grab a hand grenade.

In the meantime, many villagers will swarm into the house, which is your cue to leave this dwelling and head out into the open, preferably through the window on the upper floor. Take a quick glance around the village from this rooftop to survey the situation and then hop down to explore the remaining houses to gather ammo.

Alternatively, you can deal with them head-on by luring them into a barn located to the right of the central bonfire. You can shoot the lantern on the roof of this barn to burn them all at once and weaken their numbers. The added advantage of this tactic is that the cow also begins to hurt the enemies after you shoot the lantern.

Avoid emptying an entire clip of a handgun on a single villager by either shooting in the knee or landing headshots to daze them, after which Leon can execute a kick upon pressing the specified button that appears above the dazed enemy’s head. This is one of the best tips for getting started in the Resident Evil 4 remake, enabling you to conserve precious ammo and deal with crowds better.

The Resident Evil 4 remake comprises many other bosses from the original, one of them being a giant mutated creature called El Gigante which you will face after completing this village section of Chapter 1. Feel free to refer to this guide on how to defeat El Gigante, the first major boss fight in this remake.

