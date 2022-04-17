5 best Minecraft house designs to explore with unlimited resources

Minecraft is a game where players can build almost anything they can think of. The only limits to this are the player's imagination and sometimes the lack of materials. But if a player has unlimited resources, such as in Creative Mode, or has a good resource farm, it opens up more options.

These Minecraft house designs require an abundance of resources

Building a house in Minecraft can certainly be a lot of work. Even planning a house before a proper build can take up some time. Knowing the best spot to build it and how it will function is all part of the fun of building it. But houses don't have to be huge to be the best-designed houses in Minecraft. What matters is the function, fun, and ultimately, how a house looks from the outside.

How to gather more materials in Minecraft

Of course, if players are going to be playing the game in Creative Mode, then materials will not be a problem. But in Survival Mode, players will want to ensure they can easily gather materials.

Creating farms is the best way for players to gather most materials in the game, but for some, players will need to search for their resources by mining or exploring. Players can make automatic farms to help.

1) Realistic Modern Mansion

Players who want to live their life of luxury will find just that in this amazing Modern House Mansion created by A1MOSTADDICTED MINECRAFT. This build features a beautiful mansion with a pool, open concept rooms with floor-to-ceiling glass, and a design that looks amazing. Of course, players can tweak this mansion to their liking by using other materials or moving rooms around.

For even more of an amazing build, players can create an entire neighborhood of Modern Mansions and then have their friends live in one of them or switch it up when the mood strikes. The possibilities for this house are endless.

2) Large Wooden House

Those who want to live in a wood cabin may want to check out this build that takes a wood cabin up a notch. TheMythicalSausage showcases this build that will have players living in a two-story house with amazing views from the extended porches and top level windows. Players can build this in a secluded area or move it into a village and have the best house in the town with this build.

Players can also use different woods outside the house to switch it up. Players may not prefer the lighter wood colors and could use darker colors in the same build, but make it uniquely their own.

3) Giant Suburban Mansion

For those players who want to stand out in their house, this Giant Suburban Mansion by FlyingCow will have their friends breathless when they lay eyes on this build. With an in-ground pool, multiple levels and wrap-around porches, this build will have players feeling like they made it in the world of Minecraft. To make it look even more expensive, players could use gold blocks.

By trimming the mansion with gold or diamond blocks, players can stand out from the crowd. They could even create block limos or helicopters or even a yacht near the water to help compliment this mansion.

4) the Treehouse Kingdom

Sometimes life on the ground just doesn't cut it. When that's the case, players can take to the treetops with this fantastic Treehouse Kingdom built by A1MOSTADDICTED MINECRAFT. The best part about this build is that players can tweak this in any way they want to have their custom treehouse high above the world's troubles.

5) Underwater Modern House

For players who want to make their home under the sea, they can create some pretty fantastic subnautical houses. This build tutorial by LubovLC showcases this beautiful modern house that gives amazing views of all the underwater life around the area. For those more daring builders, players can expand this base and make an entire underwater city to share with their friends.

Players can have part of their base outside the water and partially inside it. This can allow them to have the best of both worlds, expand each of those areas independently, and live on land or sea.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen