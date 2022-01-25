5 best Minecraft treehouse designs to build

Building has long remained one of the most popular aspects of Minecraft. Gamers love to build and, over time, have come up with a wide variety of different house design blueprints for others to use.

One specific type of house design that Minecraft players have adored is that of treehouses over the years. For those looking to build a treehouse in Minecraft, this guide will take a look at five of the absolute best of such designs.

Top five best Minecraft treehouse blueprints to build

5) Jungle Survival Treehouse

Up first is a relatively simple but still stylish treehouse design. This build is perfect for beginners due to its ease of construction. All that's required for this particular build is a jungle tree, found in abundance in jungle biomes.

This build consists of a small house up in a tree, with a great little balcony surrounding it in terms of its esthetic. Due to its cheap cost but practical design, this build makes an excellent choice for those in the earlier stages of the game.

4) Treehouse with hanging ball

Coming up next is a bit of a unique one, featuring a neat-looking build that looks more similar to a UFO than a treehouse. The central part of the building is identical to the last build but made in a custom type of tree which players will need to construct themselves.

However, the main eye-catching feature about this build has got to be the hanging building, which hangs from a branch of the main tree structure. This extra room allows players to get two builds for the price of one and makes for the ultimate secret hideout room.

3) Jungle treehouse

For those looking to invest a significant amount of time into their treehouse build, this option from Minecraft YouTuber "Cryptid" is a brilliant option.

This build primarily consists of a custom-made tree that takes up a significant amount of space but helps highlight just how beautiful a treehouse can be. In terms of space, this treehouse consists of multiple levels, with lanterns placed all around, giving it lighting that stands out.

All in all, this particular build isn't for the faint of heart, but the result is undoubtedly worth it.

2) Epic spiraling Treehouse

In this video, popular Minecraft creative YouTuber DiddiHD showcases how to build a treehouse with an epic spiral design. The design also allows for an extra building at the bottom of the tree and multiple buildings at the top to be very accessible.

This build is once again in a jungle tree, which is popular due to the incredibly tall heights they can grow to. Unlike other treehouse builds, however, this one allows for the use of the entire tree, along with multiple hanging buildings.

1) Futuristic Style Treehouse

Last but certainly not least is a tutorial from YouTuber "TSMC" regarding how to build a treehouse that looks straight out of a science fiction movie. Just because a treehouse is designed around nature, who said it couldn't be high-tech?

This build displays multiple levels, with pod-like buildings spaced out throughout the whole tree, giving a considerable amount of space, along with a stylish modern look. For anyone feeling particularly adventurous, this option is worth considering.

