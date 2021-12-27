List of automatic farms in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft players are always looking to automate as much of the game as possible. For players trying to progress in the game, having automatic farms is a big help. Instead of breaking sugar cane, players can just automate it. Instead of grinding for XP, players can set up an XP farm. Instead of shearing sheep, players can automate that process.

Redstone makes it all possible, making it an extremely useful tool. Here are the different kinds of farms Minecraft players can make.

Automatic farms Minecraft players use most often

The most common farm for Minecraft players is an XP farm. This can be done several different ways, but it makes gathering XP so much easier. Instead of grinding and fishing or killing mobs endlessly, players can just collect it and even be AFK to do it. There are so many different ways to do it:

Mob farm

Kelp XP farm

AFK fishing

More

Another farm that is extremely useful is the automatic sugar cane farm. Instead of breaking it constantly, through the use of pistons, hoppers and observers, the sugar cane can be broken automatically and placed into a chest. Similar farms can be made for bamboo and other resources.

Me making the sugar cane farm but I slightly try to place blocks to the beat #Minecraft

Mob farms are good for XP and loot. A lot of mobs drop really good loot, like ender pearls or iron ingots. Having an automatic farm for them can easily rack up the resources and provide an AFK XP source.

Mob farms are among the most helpful (Image via Minecraft)

Crop farms are difficult, and they can't be fully automated yet. However, setting one up that washes the fully grown crops down to hoppers and chests makes life a little bit easier for Minecraft players.

An automatic smelter can also be a huge difference-maker. Instead of waiting forever and ever for ores to smelt, it can be automated. Players can set up furnaces and chests with hoppers to take the ores they put in all the way through and into a chest as fully smelted resources.

An automatic wool farm is also helpful. Setting one up with a sheep, a dispenser, and shears is somewhat difficult, but it makes collecting wool so much easier.

VannahVan2016 @VannahVan2016



#Minecraft Stable and animal pens still a work in progress, current project is an automatic wool farm! Stable and animal pens still a work in progress, current project is an automatic wool farm!#Minecraft https://t.co/gIR94SRx8Y

There are all kinds of different Minecraft farms that players can make, and they all make life a lot easier. They may be difficult to make, but they are worth the struggle.

