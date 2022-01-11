5 best Minecraft builds using gold (2022)

Gold is one of the most highly sought-after resources in Minecraft. It's pretty valuable because it can be used to barter with piglins. It's also helpful in crafting Netherite ingots, which can turn diamond tools or armor into Netherite.

However, like most items, gold can also be used for builds, but not all of them work as a building block.

Diamond blocks can be used that way, but that's a waste of diamonds, and most of those builds are just for fun (in Creative). Here are a few builds that make good use of gold blocks, though.

Best builds that utilize gold blocks in Minecraft

5) A throne

Thrones can be fun to make in Minecraft, and the best ones feature a lot of gold. It's ultimately a flex on how much gold players have in their inventory, but it's a perfect one. It needs to be built in a similarly themed build because a throne can feel out of place.

Gold can be used to make a throne (Image via Minecraft)

Either way, it's a great use of gold blocks.

4) Yellow brick road

A yellow brick road would be a fun use of gold blocks, especially in Creative. However, what better way to pave the way to and from certain buildings (especially multiplayer) at the player's base?

King (in depression) @AmenKing1999

#Minecraft #CavesAndCliffs



Boy, I'm glad I was able to load this old world. Follow the yellow brick road. =)Boy, I'm glad I was able to load this old world. Follow the yellow brick road. =)#Minecraft #CavesAndCliffsBoy, I'm glad I was able to load this old world. https://t.co/TZisrkSE6D

A yellow brick road would use a lot of gold, so it would also be a flex.

3) Pyramid

Pyramids in the desert would be a suitably generated structures, but they haven't been added to the game yet. Players could build one and use all sorts of blocks, but gold blocks would make an excellent accent for it.

Rich @RichOnTheWeb #Pyramid It is a beautiful site. 64x64 block base, capped with gold blocks. Now I have a giant interior to design. #Minecraft It is a beautiful site. 64x64 block base, capped with gold blocks. Now I have a giant interior to design. #Minecraft #Pyramid https://t.co/Y1Trxpjz4r

2) Statues with crowns

Building statues can be a great way to make use of extra blocks. Players don't always want to keep 11 stacks of cobbled deepslate, so statues are a good use of them. There are tons of characters with crowns that could be made, or the statue can just be given a gold crown for no other reason.

1) Beacon

Fully powering a beacon requires a ton of resource blocks. It's the best use of them, so if players have a ton of gold, it's a great way to make them serve a purpose rather than decoration.

XCraft SMP @XCraftSMP1 #minecraftsmp We also collected some of our biggest accomplishments in here as well. All the discs, banners and beacon types too. A few were missing but that just means the members have to try that much harder next season! #Minecraft We also collected some of our biggest accomplishments in here as well. All the discs, banners and beacon types too. A few were missing but that just means the members have to try that much harder next season! #Minecraft #minecraftsmp https://t.co/9I9IsHH8Wq

