5 best Slash damage weapons in Elden Ring 

Slash damage is one of the major damage types that exists in Elden Ring. This is the type of damage that represents sharp weapons that can easily cut through lightly armored or unarmored enemies.

Weapons such as curved swords, curved greatswords, katanas and daggers are ideally associated with Slash damage. Elden Ring has an infinite list of such weapons and they are probably some of the best developed by FromSoftware.

RYOMA @SayMyNameNerd

having fun playing as this and does at least 3500+ damage with double slash when i have my buffs applied



also based the fashion off my soon-to-be mascot oc I've been thinking to draw in the near future

#ELDENRING ooo edgy dex/faith build!!having fun playing as this and does at least 3500+ damage with double slash when i have my buffs appliedalso based the fashion off my soon-to-be mascot oc I've been thinking to draw in the near future ooo edgy dex/faith build!!having fun playing as this and does at least 3500+ damage with double slash when i have my buffs appliedalso based the fashion off my soon-to-be mascot oc I've been thinking to draw in the near future#ELDENRING https://t.co/e42J3wUYro

A list of such weapons has been provided in this article. As always, it is vital to mention that the choice of weapons depends on the player and if they feel something is good, they should use it at their own discretion.

Every Slash damage weapon that Elden Ring players should consider using

1.Misericorde

Misericorde is one of the best Slash damage weapons to choose from. This weapon has a great range, boasts fantastic scaling and has 140 critical damage, which is by far the highest in the game.

The weapon can be infused with powerful Ashes of War, which further boosts the potency of the Misericorde. It is extremely good for parry-based builds and players should consider it at some point or the other.

Location: Stormveil Castle

2. Scythe

This is another really strong Slash damage weapon that comes with very good range as well as a strong Blood loss build-up. The weapon can also be infused with Ashes of War, which means Frost is going to work wonders.

Apart from that, this weapon also has the added ability to ignore 40% of all blocks by an enemy. If players perform heavy or charged attacks, then it can ignore blocks even more.

Thus, overall, it is a really good Slash damage weapon and can be used in a wide variety of situations.

Location: Cliffbottom Catacombs

3. Uchigatana

The Uchigatana in Elden Ring is arguably one of the best and most viable weapons for dealing Slash damage. This is because Uchigatana is extremely fast, which enhances the overall DPS by a lot.

Apart from that, dual wielding Uchigatana with powerful Ashes of War equipped melts through bosses in the blink of an eye. The weapon also comes with Bleed damage as passive, which also helps with its overall value.

Location: Deathtouched Catacombs, Starting weapon for the Samurai class

4. Magma Wyrm's Scalesword

Magma Wyrm's Scalesword is a hybrid weapon that scales off faith in Elden Ring, but can also deal heavy Slash damage to enemies. It is a one-of-a-kind weapon that has a lot of potential in terms of build variety.

This is because the fire damage this weapon does is very high and the weapon skill of Magma Guillotine is something that cannot be interrupted. Magma Wyrm's Scalesword is extremely underrated and a lot more players should use it.

If gamers are looking for a Slash damage weapon to incorporate in their faith builds, then they pick this one up.

Location: Obtained from Magma Wyrm Makar in Liurnia of the Lakes

5. Bloodhound's Fang

The Bloodhound's Fang is not just strong, but it is quite broken in Elden Ring. Amongst the various Slash damage weapons that exist in the game, this one is the best and there is no competition.

This is because, apart from easy accessibility, the weapon scales very well and it can destroy almost everything in the game. The weapon also comes with the Bleed status effect passive and that comes in handy against every boss barring Radagon.

The stats to wield the weapon are also quite low, which makes it usable right from the very beginning.

Location: Defeat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil

Edited by Saman