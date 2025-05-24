5 things you should know before playing Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign is a standalone roguelike three-player co-op, developed by FromSoftware and set in a dark, dreamlike world completely separate from the Lands Between. This is not a direct sequel to Elden Ring, nor is it a live-service project.

Your objective in Nightreign is to survive for three in-game days and defeat a powerful boss known as the Night Lord before the final day ends. Each run takes approximately 30 to 45 minutes, and if you fail to kill the Night Lord in time, the run ends, regardless of how far you've progressed.

Note: This article is based on the available information of the game. More details will be added and updated once the game officially releases.

5 key things to know before starting Elden Ring Nightreign

1) Co-op roguelike

You can play solo or in 3-player co-op, and every run starts with choosing a unique character out of eight available. These characters have distinct abilities, weapons, and starting kits, giving them vastly different playstyles. Y

ou can revive your allies during a run, but there’s no PvP component — the game is strictly PvE.

2) The core loop: survive, build, and kill the Night Lord

Nightreign releases on May 30, 2025, for Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X and S (Image via FromSoftware)
Each run drops you into a random region of the world, and your mission is to explore, find loot, battle enemies, and build your power before the final fight. There are multiple bosses in each region, and defeating them gives you Runes, gear, materials, and progress toward your end goal.

You choose one of eight Night Lords before a run starts, and then enter that boss’s unique region to start your three-day timer. Your goal is to survive through the shifting, hostile world and defeat the Night Lord before the third-night ends.

3) Death resets most things

Junya Ishizaki is the director of the game (Image via FromSoftware)
Like a traditional roguelike, each run is a reset, with your map, loot, enemies, and bosses randomized every time. However, the game features a persistent progression system through Relics, which are permanent character-specific upgrades. These relics allow you to improve your stats or skills between runs.

You unlock more relics over time, and they can be equipped at the start of each new run to customize your build and increase survivability.

4) Fast-paced, action-heavy combat

Gameplay overview from the trailer (Image via FromSoftware)
Combat in Nightreign is more agile and aggressive than in Elden Ring. While it’s still rooted to the original game's signature melee and magic systems, movement is faster. There are new enemy types, new weapons and gear, and legacy bosses from several FromSoftware games — all repurposed to fit the Nightreign world.

5) No live service, no microtransactions — one-time purchase

Elden Ring Nightreign is not a live service game. You buy the game once — no battle passes, no rotating events, and no microtransactions. There is an optional cosmetic progression, with items like emotes and outfits unlockable using an in-game currency called Murk, earned by playing the game.

The Deluxe Edition of the game will include additional content updates, but it will be delivered in the same one-time purchase format.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
