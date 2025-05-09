Will there be crossplay in Elden Ring Nightreign?

From the moment Elden Ring Nightreign was announced, one of the biggest questions on players’ minds has been whether it’ll support crossplay. Given how co-op seems to play a much bigger role this time, it’s a fair question to ask. So, will the game have crossplay?

No, it won’t — not across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The only crossover support is within console families: PS4 players can join PS5 sessions, and Xbox One users can play with Series X/S players. Let's look more into it.

Why does crossplay matter more than before in Elden Ring Nightreign?

In the original Elden Ring, multiplayer was more of a side option. You’d call in help for a boss or a tricky area, but the game was mostly built to be played solo. In Nightreign, that’s different. It’s built around co-op. You can join a friend and play through everything together, with no constant disconnects or fog gate limitations. The system is more open, more seamless — and it’s meant to be played with others.

That’s why the lack of full crossplay feels like a step back. The game is focused on co-op more than ever, but your ability to play with others is limited by what system you own. If your friend is on PC and you’re on PS5, one of you has to give in — or you both miss out on playing together.

Cross-gen works, crossplay doesn’t

If you’re staying in the same brand family, things are fine. PS4 and PS5 players can match up, and the same goes for Xbox One and Series X/S. Cross-save also works, so your progress can carry over if you upgrade your console.

But between PC, Xbox, and PlayStation? Still no luck. That includes co-op and PvP — it’s all locked to your system group.

A small catch with co-op limits

There’s also a limit to how many players can team up. Nightreign supports either solo or three-player co-op. There’s no mode for just two people, which may be tied to the way the game is balanced. So if you’re hoping to just pair up with one friend, you’ll still need to host a three-player session or go at it alone.

