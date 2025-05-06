Is Elden Ring Nightreign coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2? Possibilities explored

The dark fantasy epic Elden Ring Nightreign, FromSoftware’s newest co-op-focused spin-off, is already stirring excitement across platforms — and naturally, Nintendo fans are wondering where they stand. While the game is confirmed for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, the question remains: will Nightreign arrive on the Nintendo Switch or the Switch 2?

Unfortunately, there’s no official word about Nightreign launching on Nintendo consoles. But there are a few strong reasons for that, so let’s dig into what’s going on and whether Switch players might eventually get a shot at it.

Will Elden Ring Nightreign be playable on Nintendo consoles in the future?

Nightreign's decision to skip the Switch generation entirely results from a combination of technical limitations and business strategy. The original Switch, as versatile as it is, doesn't have the horsepower to run something as demanding as Nightreign without major compromises. Even with Switch 2 shaping up to be a proper next-gen jump — likely featuring NVIDIA-powered internals and DLSS upscaling — FromSoftware and Bandai Namco still seem to be keeping their newest co-op-heavy title away from it.

The impact of the Duskbloods

Glimpse from the Duskbloods trailer (Image via Nintendo)

And that might not just be about performance. The Duskbloods, another upcoming FromSoftware game, is confirmed to be exclusive to Switch 2. It’s also multiplayer-focused and likely targets a very similar player base. If both Nightreign and Duskbloods launch on the same platform, they risk undermining each other’s communities. Multiplayer games thrive — or crash — based on active player count. FromSoftware wants a focused, strong online base for Duskbloods, and having Nightreign available at the same time would only complicate that.

Could Nightreign come later to Switch 2?

There’s always a chance of Nightreign landing on Switch 2 at a later point. However, Duskbloods already locked in for a 2026 release and shaping up to be Nintendo’s strong emphasis on multiplayer makes the current situation challenging.

