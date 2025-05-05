Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny : Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

A remastered version of Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny will be released globally on May 23, 2025. Developed and published by Capcom, the game was arguably one of the best survival horror and action titles back in the day when it came out on the PlayStation 2 in 2002. However, its new remastered version will be released for many more platforms, including both older as well as newer generations of consoles.

This includes the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and the Nintendo Switch. Since the game's hardware requirements are not very demanding, it is safe to assume that it will be playable on handheld PCs like the Asus ROG Ally and the Steam Deck as well. That said, if you are looking forward to playing the game on PC, keep reading to find out the system requirements for Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny.

System requirements to run Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny on PC

You will need 25GB of free space to play the game (Image via Capcom)

You will need a minimum of 8 GB of RAM to play Onimusha 2. However, if you want the best possible experience, Capcom suggests using 16 GB of RAM. The minimum GPU requirement for the title isn't troubling either, as it can run on a GTX 960. However, if you want to play the game at the highest possible settings, you will need a GTX 1060 or above.

Minimum system requirements to run Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: WINDOWS® 10 (64-BIT Required)、 WINDOWS® 11

Processor: Intel® Core™ Core i3 8350k or AMD Ryzen3 3200G

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960 (VRAM4GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX560 (VRAM4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 25 GB available space

Additional Notes: Monitor refresh rate needs to be set at 60Hz or higher. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.

Recommended system requirements to run Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: WINDOWS® 10 (64-BIT Required)、 WINDOWS® 11

Processor: Intel® Core™ Core i3 8350k or AMD Ryzen3 3200G

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (VRAM6GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX570 (VRAM4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 25 GB available space

Additional Notes: Monitor refresh rate needs to be set at 60Hz or higher.

Also read: How to pre-order Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny: prices and Pre-order bonus explored

